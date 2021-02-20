PSL live cricket score, Match 1: Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings

Karachi King's Waqas Maqsood (R) celebrates the wicket of Quetta Gladiators Ahmad Shahzad(L)walks back to the pavilion during the PSL T20 cricket match between Karachi King's and Quetta Gladiators at the National Stadium in Karachi on March 15, 2020. — AFP/File

Pakistan Super League's (PSL) sixth edition will kick off with defending champions Karachi Kings facing off against Quetta Gladiators today.

The contest between the Kings and Gladiators at Karachi's National Stadium is scheduled to start at 8:00pm after the opening ceremony and fireworks.

Moreover, with batting powerhouse on both sides, the opening fixture is likely to provide some good display of hard-hitting.

Squads:

Quetta Gladiators: Anwar Ali, Azam Khan, Ben Cutting, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Zahid Mahmood, Chris Gayle, Tom Banton, Usman Khan Shinwari, Cameron Delport, Qais Ahmad, Abdul Nasir, Saim Ayub, Arish Ali Khan, Usman Khan, Hassan Khan (as partial replacement for Dale Steyn).

Karachi Kings: Amir Yamin, Arshad Iqbal, Babar Azam, Colin Ingram, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Sharjeel Khan, Waqas Maqsood, Mohammad Nabi, Dan Christian, Chadwick Walton, Joe Clarke, Noor Ahmad, Danish Aziz, Mohammad Ilyas, Zeeshan Malik, Qasim Akram

The match's ball-by-ball updates will be available once it begins.



