Time Saturday Feb 20 2021
By
Faizan Lakhani

PSL 2021 team preview: Islamabad United seek fresh start under new coach

By
Faizan Lakhani

Time Saturday Feb 20, 2021

Islamabad United players at a training session at national Stadium Karachi. Photo: Islamabad United 

  • Islamabad United have brought in Alex Hales to add firepower at the top of the batting order
  • Arrival of Hassan Ali adds more strength in bowling unit 
  • Young Mohammad Wasim junior will be a player to watch out for

KARACHI: After a dreadful PSL last year, Islamabad United, the most successful franchise of the country's premier T20 cricket tournament, will be looking forward for a fresh start under a new coach.

The winners of 2016 and 2018 finished at the bottom last year — their worst ever performance in the league’s history since its inception.

After finishing last under coaching of Misbah ul Haq, Islamabad United has brought in South African Johan Botha to replace the former Pakistani captain. 

Read more: Quetta Gladiators, Islamabad United announce player replacements

They have also added firepower to their batting by trading off Colin Ingram to Karachi Kings and bringing in Alex Hales back to their side.

Despite not being a regular for England, Hales is in red-hot form and is still one of the most sought after batsmen in T20 Cricket.

They’re also reinforced with the arrival of fast bowler Hasan Ali who recently made a remarkable comeback to competitive cricket following an injury. 

However, they’re surely going to miss the services of Colin Munro who pulled out of the league. The New Zealander had to pull out after being unable to book a suitable quarantine slot when he would have returned home after participating in the league.

Read more: Islamabad United confident about lifting trophy for third time

But the franchise has included Australia’s Fawad Ahmed in the squad to replace Munro. 

The move will surely increase the strength of United’s spin attack on Pakistani conditions. 

Along with the captain Shadab Khan, Fawad Ahmed and Zafar Gohar, Islamabad’s spin unit is looking formidable.

The player to watch out for from United’s ranks will be young Mohammad Wasim junior. 

Read more: Rumman Raees joins Islamabad United as bowling consultant after injury

The emerging cricketer has recently showed his talent during domestic season and proved himself as one of the quickest bowlers in the country. He also has the ability to hit the ball hard out of park.

Squad

Alex HalesAsif AliFaheem Ashraf
Hussain TalatMusa KhanShadab Khan
Zafar GoharHassan AliLewis Gregory
Phil SaltRohail NazirIftikhar Ahmed
Mohammad Wasim JrAhmed Saifi AbdullahPaul Stirling
Ali KhanFawad AhmedZeeshan Zameer

Fixtures: 

DateTeam
February 21Multan Sultans
February 24
Karachi Kings
February 27
Peshawar Zalmi
March 1Quetta Gladiators
March 4Lahore Qalandars
March 6Quetta Gladiators
March 7Karachi Kings
March 12Lahore Qalandars
March 13Multan Sultans
March 15Peshawar Zalmi

PointS Table

Team mat Points
Multan Sultans Multan Sultans 0 0
Quetta Gladiators Quetta Gladiators 0 0
Islamabad United Islamabad United 0 0
Peshawar Zalmi Peshawar Zalmi 0 0
Karachi Kings Karachi Kings 0 0
Lahore Qalandars Lahore Qalandars 0 0

