All you need to know about the PSL 2021 trophy

The Pakistan Super League Trophy.

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) released pictures of the sparkling Pakistan Super League trophy on Saturday.



The trophy is a permanent one, unveiled last year by the cricket board. The winner has to return it like the FIFA and UEFA treat their trophies.

Therefore, it is the same trophy that Karachi Kings won in 2020.

The cricket board tasked the UK-based manufacturer, Ottewill Silversmith, to design the trophy. Silversmith has an extensive portfolio and also designed the ICC Champions Trophy 2017.

Trophies for the past three editions were made by Swarovski.

The trophy features a three-dimensional star and a crescent on the top, which represent Pakistan. The 65-centimetre-long trophy weighs eight kilogrammes and has multi-coloured enamel strips around it to encapsulate different colours of the vibrant nation.

Whichever team wins it, will have it’s name embossed on it.