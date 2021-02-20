Geo.tv

Time Saturday Feb 20 2021
By
Web Desk

PSL 2021: Twitter reacts to opening ceremony in Karachi

By
Web Desk

Time Saturday Feb 20, 2021

This year's Pakistan Super League is being held amid the coronavirus pandemic, however, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) made sure that the tournament was celebrated with fanfare.

To make sure that the world gets to know about the launch of PSL 6, a star-studded ceremony was held at the National Stadium Karachi. 

Cricket fans got to see Atif Aslam sing at the opening ceremony, and also saw Humaima Mallick dance to singer Imran Khan's beats. 

PSL 2021 kicks off with glittering opening ceremony

With the audience already pumped by the performance of Atif, Imran and Humaima, they were left stunned by the singers for this year's anthem, Naseebo Lal, Aima Baig and Young Stunners as they performed 'Groove Mera' .

As the event unfolded, Pakistanis took to Twitter to talk about the opening ceremony. 

Here's a look at some of the tweets: 


