PSL 2021: Karachi and Quetta players observe moment of silence for Ali Sadpara

The Karachi Kings seen observing a moment of silence to honour mountaineer Ali Sadpara and late Quetta Gladiators chairman Jamshed Omar, on February 20, 2021. — Still from video courtesy PSL

Players from the Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators on Saturday paid tribute to Pakistan's top mountaineer Ali Sadpara and late chariman of Quetta Gladiators Jamshed Omar, ahead of the first game of the season.

"A minute’s silence was observed today in honour of ace mountaineer Ali Sadpara, who passed away during his K2 winter summit & Mr Jamshed Omar, Chairman of Quetta Gladiators," said the PCB, along with a video of the players observing a minute's ahead of the opening game of the Pakistan Super League.



The minute-long silence was observed after the end of the opening ceremony.

On Thursday, the family of Pakistani mountaineer Ali Sadpara declared him and two other missing foreign climbers dead.

The announcement was made by Ali Sadpara's son, Sajid Sadpara, in Skardu.

"I will keep my father’s mission alive and fulfil his dream," he said.

He also thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa and the courageous pilots of the Askari Aviation for conducting a thorough search and rescue operation amid the harsh weather for his father.

Sadpara, Iceland's John Snorri and Chile's Juan Pablo Mohr had departed for their journey on February 3 after Sadpara's birthday, asking fans and admirers to "keep us in your prayers".

They had started their attempt for the final summit in the early hours of February 5 , hoping to accomplish the herculean feat by afternoon.



According to updates posted on Snorri's Facebook account on Friday, at 12:29pm, the GPS stopped working and had not updated in six hours.

Ali Sadpara's management revealed a few days ago that the government and other stakeholders were employing their best efforts to find Sadpara and the other climbers who went missing, despite him being missing for almost 10 days.

On the other hand, Pakistan Super League (PSL) side Quetta Gladiators had announced a few days ago the passing away of the franchise chairman Jamshed Omar after a brief illness on January 27.