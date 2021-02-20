PSL 2021: Karachi and Quetta players observe moment of silence for Ali Sadpara

Geo.tv

Feb 20

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 20

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Live

Feb 21

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 21

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Feb 21

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 21

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Feb 22

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 22

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 23

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 23

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Feb 24

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 24

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 26

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 26

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Feb 26

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 26

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 27

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 27

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Feb 27

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 27

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 28

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 28

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Mar 01

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 01

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Mar 03

Karachi Kings Kk

Mar 03

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Mar 03

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Mar 03

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Mar 04

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 04

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Mar 05

Karachi Kings Kk

Mar 05

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Mar 06

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 06

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Mar 06

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Mar 06

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Mar 07

Multan Sultans Ms

Mar 07

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Mar 07

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 07

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Mar 10

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Mar 10

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Mar 11

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 11

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Mar 12

Multan Sultans Ms

Mar 12

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Mar 12

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 12

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Mar 13

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Mar 13

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Mar 13

Multan Sultans Ms

Mar 13

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Mar 14

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Mar 14

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Mar 14

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 14

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Mar 15

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 15

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Mar 16

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 16

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Mar 18

TBC

Mar 18

TBC

notstarted

Mar 19

TBC

Mar 19

TBC

notstarted

Mar 20

TBC

Mar 20

TBC

notstarted

Mar 22

TBC

Mar 22

TBC

notstarted

Time Saturday Feb 20 2021
By
Web Desk

PSL 2021: Karachi and Quetta players observe moment of silence for Ali Sadpara

By
Web Desk

Time Saturday Feb 20, 2021

The Karachi Kings seen observing a moment of silence to honour mountaineer Ali Sadpara and late Quetta Gladiators chairman Jamshed Omar, on February 20, 2021. — Still from video courtesy PSL

Players from the Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators on Saturday paid tribute to Pakistan's top mountaineer Ali Sadpara and late chariman of Quetta Gladiators Jamshed Omar, ahead of the first game of the season.

"A minute’s silence was observed today in honour of ace mountaineer Ali Sadpara, who passed away during his K2 winter summit & Mr Jamshed Omar, Chairman of Quetta Gladiators," said the PCB, along with a video of the players observing a minute's ahead of the opening game of the Pakistan Super League.

The minute-long silence was observed after the end of the opening ceremony.

On Thursday, the family of Pakistani mountaineer Ali Sadpara declared him and two other missing foreign climbers dead.

Read more: Pakistani climber Ali Sadpara declared dead by family

The announcement was made by Ali Sadpara's son, Sajid Sadpara, in Skardu. 

"I will keep my father’s mission alive and fulfil his dream," he said.

He also thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa and the courageous pilots of the Askari Aviation for conducting a thorough search and rescue operation amid the harsh weather for his father.

Sadpara, Iceland's John Snorri and Chile's Juan Pablo Mohr had departed for their journey on February 3 after Sadpara's birthday, asking fans and admirers to "keep us in your prayers".

They had started their attempt for the final summit in the early hours of February 5 , hoping to accomplish the herculean feat by afternoon.

According to updates posted on Snorri's Facebook account on Friday, at 12:29pm, the GPS stopped working and had not updated in six hours.

Read more: PSL 2021 kicks off with glittering opening ceremony

Ali Sadpara's management revealed a few days ago that the government and other stakeholders were employing their best efforts to find Sadpara and the other climbers who went missing, despite him being missing for almost 10 days.

On the other hand, Pakistan Super League (PSL) side Quetta Gladiators had announced a few days ago the passing away of the franchise chairman Jamshed Omar after a brief illness on January 27.

Watch all “PSL” matches and “PSL live” stream on geo super

Advertisement

More From PSL

View All news

PointS Table

Team mat Points
Multan Sultans Multan Sultans 0 0
Quetta Gladiators Quetta Gladiators 0 0
Islamabad United Islamabad United 0 0
Peshawar Zalmi Peshawar Zalmi 0 0
Karachi Kings Karachi Kings 0 0
Lahore Qalandars Lahore Qalandars 0 0

@geonews_sport

@thePSLt20