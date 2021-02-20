Babar Azam becomes top scorer in PSL history

Karachi Kings' Babar Azam plays a shot during the first T20 Pakistan Super League (PSL) cricket match between Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators at the National Stadium in Karachi on February 20, 2021. — AFP/Asif Hassan

KARACHI: Captain of Pakistan's national squad and Karachi Kings’ opener Babar Azam has become the highest run scorer in the history of Pakistan Super League.

Azam, 26, surpassed Peshawar Zalmi’s Kamran Akmal’s record on Saturday night during the PSL6 opener between Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators.

Karachi Kings beat Quetta Gladiators by 7 wickets

Kamran had scored 1,537 runs in 55 innings in PSL since the inception of the tournament. Babar had 1,516 runs from 47 games before the start of PSL’s opener on Friday.



The opening batsman scored 24 runs to take his total runs' tally to 1,540, three more than Kamran’s total runs in history of the Pakistan Super League.

Akmal is schedule to play for Zalmi on Sunday afternoon and is likely to retain his position on the list of most runs in the history of the tournament.