Dananeer Mobeen, Asad Umar recreate the 'Pawri Hori Hai' meme

Asad Umar and Dananeer Mobeen were invited on Geo News show Jashan-e-Cricket

Dananeer Mobeen says she has been fond of cricket since her childhood



PTI leader and federal minister Asad Umar and Instagram influencer Dananeer Mobeen on Saturday night recreated the viral version of the popular meme "Pawri Hori Hai".



Read more: '#PawriHoriHai' influencer Dananeer Mobeen overwhelmed after video goes viral

The two appeared as guests on an episode of Jashan-e-Cricket, a Geo News programme hosted by Shahzad Iqbal. Former Pakistan fast bowler Sikander Bakht was also a guest on the show.

"Ye mai hun, ye Shahzad bhai hain, ye Jashan-e-Cricket ka set hai, aur ye hamari cricket ki pawri hori hai," said Dananeer, standing next to Shahzad Iqbal.

Asad Umar was quick to offer his own recreation of the meme.

"Ye mai hu, ye Geo ka set hai aur ye hamari pawri hori hai," said the federal minister.

In response to a question, Mobeen replied that she is very fond of cricket and has been playing the sport with her cousins since her childhood. "I never accept it when I get dismissed," she joked, revealing that she likes to bat rather than to bowl.

Read more: 'Parrrty horahi hai': Celebrities recreate viral video of teenage influencer

To that, Umar quipped: "She has a future in politics."

‘#PawriHoriHai takes internet by storm’

Earlier this week, the young influencer's video had gone viral and had been re-shared thousands of times across social media platforms like Twitter.

"Yeh hamari car hei aur yeh hum hein, aur yeh hamari parrrty horahi hei" [This is our car, this is us, and this is our party], she could be seen saying in the video.

The viral video has been recreated hundreds of times with #pawrihoraihai trending on Twitter.