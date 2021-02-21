Lahore Qalandars have 'all components to become PSL 2021 champions': Bazid Khan

Geo.tv

Feb 20

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 20

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Karachi Kings won by 7 wickets

Feb 21

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 21

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Lahore Qalandars won by 4 wkts

Feb 21

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 21

Multan Sultans Ms

Live

Feb 22

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 22

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 23

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 23

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Feb 24

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 24

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 26

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 26

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Feb 26

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 26

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 27

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 27

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Feb 27

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 27

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 28

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 28

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Mar 01

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 01

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Mar 03

Karachi Kings Kk

Mar 03

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Mar 03

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Mar 03

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Mar 04

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 04

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Mar 05

Karachi Kings Kk

Mar 05

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Mar 06

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 06

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Mar 06

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Mar 06

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Mar 07

Multan Sultans Ms

Mar 07

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Mar 07

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 07

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Mar 10

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Mar 10

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Mar 11

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 11

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Mar 12

Multan Sultans Ms

Mar 12

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Mar 12

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 12

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Mar 13

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Mar 13

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Mar 13

Multan Sultans Ms

Mar 13

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Mar 14

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Mar 14

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Mar 14

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 14

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Mar 15

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 15

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Mar 16

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 16

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Mar 18

TBC

Mar 18

TBC

notstarted

Mar 19

TBC

Mar 19

TBC

notstarted

Mar 20

TBC

Mar 20

TBC

notstarted

Mar 22

TBC

Mar 22

TBC

notstarted

Time Sunday Feb 21 2021
By
Faizan Lakhani

Lahore Qalandars have 'all components to become PSL 2021 champions': Bazid Khan

By
Faizan Lakhani

Time Sunday Feb 21, 2021

Former Test cricketer and commentator Bazid Khan. Photo: Reporter.
  • Cricket commentator Bazid Khan says Lahore Qalandars have all components to becoming the champions of PSL 2021
  • Says the team is a favourite this season because the team has everything it needs for a winning combination 
  • Says the tournament will be an important one for players like Fakhar Zaman to regain their form

KARACHI: Former Pakistan Test cricketer and cricket commentator Bazid Khan has termed Lahore Qalandars as a "favourite for the 6th edition of Pakistan Super League."

Talking to Geo News, Bazid, who is now a leading cricket commentator in PSL, said that Qalandars’ have all components to become the champions of the Pakistan Super League.

Read more: PSL 2021: Lahore Qalandars defeat Peshawar Zalmi by 4 wickets

“After looking at the Qalandars squad, [it is evident that the team has] everything it needs for a winning combination," he said. 

“They have the strongest bowling line-up in the tournament, if their batting does well, then there will be a smooth sail for Lahore in the quest for the title,” he added.

Bazid further said that the tournament will be an important one for Fakhar Zaman as well to regain his lost form.

“Fakhar has been struggling with form recently and this tournament can provide him with the opportunity to regain his lost form. He is the sort of player who can turn the tables for Qalandars if he can score some runs from the top,” Bazid said.

Read more: An overview of Lahore Qalandars' squad for PSL 2021

“Also for other players, the stage of PSL is an important one – you perform here and get all the limelight, not only for players like Wahab Riaz and Fakhar who are aiming for a comeback but also for others who want to knock on the doors of selection. This tournament is important because your performance here doesn’t go unnoticed,” the former cricketer said.

Replying to a question, Bazid said he hopes that spectators will get to see Gayle storm the PSL as conditions here are different from the UAE where the West-Indian batsman struggled earlier.

The commentator also added that PSL is growing with every passing season and its excitement is increasing.

“Every year, there are more top players coming to PSL. Every year we see new festivity during the tournament which shows the league is growing with every passing year,” he said.

“This year, there will be eyes on so many players, do watch out for young fast bowlers in the league and along with them, Rizwan’s captaincy will also be important, as he is there in a new role and everyone would like to see how he leads the side,” Bazid concluded.

Watch all “PSL” matches and “PSL live” stream on geo super

Advertisement

More From PSL

View All news

PointS Table

Team mat Points
Karachi Kings Karachi Kings 1 2
Lahore Qalandars Lahore Qalandars 1 2
Islamabad United Islamabad United 0 0
Multan Sultans Multan Sultans 0 0
Peshawar Zalmi Peshawar Zalmi 1 0
Quetta Gladiators Quetta Gladiators 1 0

@geonews_sport

@thePSLt20