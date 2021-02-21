Lahore Qalandars have 'all components to become PSL 2021 champions': Bazid Khan

Former Test cricketer and commentator Bazid Khan. Photo: Reporter.

Cricket commentator Bazid Khan says Lahore Qalandars have all components to becoming the champions of PSL 2021

Says the team is a favourite this season because the team has everything it needs for a winning combination

Says the tournament will be an important one for players like Fakhar Zaman to regain their form

KARACHI: Former Pakistan Test cricketer and cricket commentator Bazid Khan has termed Lahore Qalandars as a "favourite for the 6th edition of Pakistan Super League."

Talking to Geo News, Bazid, who is now a leading cricket commentator in PSL, said that Qalandars’ have all components to become the champions of the Pakistan Super League.

“After looking at the Qalandars squad, [it is evident that the team has] everything it needs for a winning combination," he said.

“They have the strongest bowling line-up in the tournament, if their batting does well, then there will be a smooth sail for Lahore in the quest for the title,” he added.



Bazid further said that the tournament will be an important one for Fakhar Zaman as well to regain his lost form.

“Fakhar has been struggling with form recently and this tournament can provide him with the opportunity to regain his lost form. He is the sort of player who can turn the tables for Qalandars if he can score some runs from the top,” Bazid said.

“Also for other players, the stage of PSL is an important one – you perform here and get all the limelight, not only for players like Wahab Riaz and Fakhar who are aiming for a comeback but also for others who want to knock on the doors of selection. This tournament is important because your performance here doesn’t go unnoticed,” the former cricketer said.

Replying to a question, Bazid said he hopes that spectators will get to see Gayle storm the PSL as conditions here are different from the UAE where the West-Indian batsman struggled earlier.

The commentator also added that PSL is growing with every passing season and its excitement is increasing.

“Every year, there are more top players coming to PSL. Every year we see new festivity during the tournament which shows the league is growing with every passing year,” he said.

“This year, there will be eyes on so many players, do watch out for young fast bowlers in the league and along with them, Rizwan’s captaincy will also be important, as he is there in a new role and everyone would like to see how he leads the side,” Bazid concluded.