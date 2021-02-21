Quetta Gladiators' Mohammad Hasnain says goal is to 'be the best bowler' in PSL 2021

Geo.tv/Author

Mohammad Hasnain, who plays for the Quetta Gladiators, aims to "bowl as fast as possible" in PSL 2021

Says "my goal is to make my team victorious and be the best bowler in the tournament"

Vows to "help Gladiators fight back" in PSL 2021 "with my aggressive bowling in remaining matches"

KARACHI: Quetta Gladiators' Mohammad Hasnain has aimed to "bowl as fast as possible" in the sixth iteration of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and be the best bowler of the tournament.



Speaking to Geo.tv in a post-match interview after his side went down against Karachi Kings, the 20-year-old said the Gladiators would do better in the next game.

Read more: PSL 2021: Lahore Qalandars defeat Peshawar Zalmi by 4 wickets

“I was excited for this game but we couldn’t put enough runs on board, although we tried our best. After small total, I tried to bowl aggressively and try to get wickets early on,” he said about the PSL 2021's opener between Quetta Gladiators and Karachi Kings.

“Target today was to get openers out as soon as possible,” he said about his 2/18 in four overs.

The Hyderabad-based fast bowler, who has played 6 ODIs and 10 T20Is for Pakistan, said he was trying his best to maintain the fitness level and bowl as fast as possible.

Also read: PSL 2021: Babar Azam becomes top scorer in tournament history

“My goal is to make my team victorious and be the best bowler in the tournament. I want to give my best and along with my fellow fast bowlers — Nasim Shah and Usman Shinwari — do well and make Quetta Gladiators win games in PSL,” Hasnain said.

“I am hopeful of continuing with my aggressive bowling in remaining matches of PSL and help Gladiators fight back in the tournament,” he added.

Hasnain also shared his delight to see some crowd at the stadium after playing months of cricket behind closed doors and hoped to see more spectators being allowed at venues in matches to come.

Related: Karachi and Quetta players observe moment of silence for Ali Sadpara

“There’s some crowd at stadium and that’s very exciting for us, I was good to play in front of some crowd after a long time because without crowd there’s no fun for players.

"I hope there will be more crowd allowed in matches to come during PSL,” he added.