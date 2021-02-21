PSL 2021: Turkish actor Esra Bilgiç 'proud to be supporting' Peshawar Zalmi

Geo.tv

Feb 20

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 20

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Karachi Kings won by 7 wickets

Feb 21

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 21

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Lahore Qalandars won by 4 wkts

Feb 21

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 21

Multan Sultans Ms

Islamabad United won by 3 wickets

Feb 22

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 22

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 23

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 23

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Feb 24

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 24

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 26

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 26

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Feb 26

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 26

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 27

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 27

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Feb 27

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 27

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 28

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 28

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Mar 01

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 01

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Mar 03

Karachi Kings Kk

Mar 03

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Mar 03

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Mar 03

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Mar 04

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 04

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Mar 05

Karachi Kings Kk

Mar 05

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Mar 06

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 06

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Mar 06

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Mar 06

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Mar 07

Multan Sultans Ms

Mar 07

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Mar 07

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 07

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Mar 10

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Mar 10

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Mar 11

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 11

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Mar 12

Multan Sultans Ms

Mar 12

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Mar 12

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 12

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Mar 13

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Mar 13

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Mar 13

Multan Sultans Ms

Mar 13

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Mar 14

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Mar 14

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Mar 14

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 14

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Mar 15

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 15

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Mar 16

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 16

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Mar 18

TBC

Mar 18

TBC

notstarted

Mar 19

TBC

Mar 19

TBC

notstarted

Mar 20

TBC

Mar 20

TBC

notstarted

Mar 22

TBC

Mar 22

TBC

notstarted

Time Sunday Feb 21 2021
By
Web Desk

PSL 2021: Turkish actor Esra Bilgiç 'proud to be supporting' Peshawar Zalmi

By
Web Desk

Time Sunday Feb 21, 2021

Instagram/Esra Bilgiç/via Geo.tv

KARACHI: Turkish actor Esra Bilgiç has finally spoken up about Peshawar Zalmi, the Pakistan Super League (PSL) team she was appointed the brand ambassador of last week, on her Instagram.

The announcement of the heartthrob of Pakistani fans of the Turkish TV series Diriliş: Ertuğrul, Esra Bilgiç, joining Peshawar Zalmi came late Friday evening, leaving cricket fans gushing about the development, which came a day before the PSL 2021 commenced.

Read more: Pakistani cricket buffs over the moon as Esra Bilgiç joins Peshawar Zalmi family

"From now on, I’m a part of the Zalmi family," Bilgiç wrote on her Instagram account, accompanied with a picture of herself donned in a black leather jacket and posing stylishly against yellow-gold light.

"So proud to be supporting the team with you," she added.

The PSL franchise owner, Javed Afridi, had been dropping hints about the Turkish television series' beloved star joining the cricket series' sixth iteration since a few days and confirmed the news on Twitter.

"WELCOME ESRA BILGIC @esbilgic TO THE ZALMI FAMILY," he had written.

Cricketer Wahab Riaz also wished Bilgiç "a very warm welcome", saying she was "a great addition to the Zalmi family".

Bilgiç joined Mahira Khan, Hania Amir, and Ali Rehman Khan as the Zalmi ambassador, with Dananeer Mobeen of the "Pawri Hori Hai" fame also lending her support to the "Yellow Storm".

Diriliş: Ertuğrul, the historical fiction TV series, received widespread acclaim across Pakistan after Prime Minister Imran Khan recommended viewers to check it out for its lessons from the past. 

Watch all “PSL” matches and “PSL live” stream on geo super

PointS Table

Team mat Points
Karachi Kings Karachi Kings 1 2
Lahore Qalandars Lahore Qalandars 1 2
Islamabad United Islamabad United 1 2
Multan Sultans Multan Sultans 1 0
Peshawar Zalmi Peshawar Zalmi 1 0
Quetta Gladiators Quetta Gladiators 1 0

