PSL 2021: Lewis Gregory hopeful of continuing all-round performance for Islamabad United

Feb 20

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 20

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Karachi Kings won by 7 wickets

Feb 21

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 21

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Lahore Qalandars won by 4 wkts

Feb 21

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 21

Multan Sultans Ms

Islamabad United won by 3 wickets

Feb 22

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 22

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 23

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 23

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Feb 24

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 24

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 26

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 26

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Feb 26

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 26

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 27

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 27

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Feb 27

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 27

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 28

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 28

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Mar 01

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 01

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Mar 03

Karachi Kings Kk

Mar 03

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Mar 03

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Mar 03

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Mar 04

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 04

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Mar 05

Karachi Kings Kk

Mar 05

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Mar 06

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 06

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Mar 06

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Mar 06

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Mar 07

Multan Sultans Ms

Mar 07

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Mar 07

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 07

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Mar 10

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Mar 10

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Mar 11

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 11

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Mar 12

Multan Sultans Ms

Mar 12

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Mar 12

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 12

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Mar 13

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Mar 13

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Mar 13

Multan Sultans Ms

Mar 13

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Mar 14

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Mar 14

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Mar 14

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 14

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Mar 15

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 15

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Mar 16

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 16

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Mar 18

TBC

Mar 18

TBC

notstarted

Mar 19

TBC

Mar 19

TBC

notstarted

Mar 20

TBC

Mar 20

TBC

notstarted

Mar 22

TBC

Mar 22

TBC

notstarted

Time Monday Feb 22 2021
Faizan Lakhani

PSL 2021: Lewis Gregory hopeful of continuing all-round performance for Islamabad United

Faizan Lakhani

Time Monday Feb 22, 2021

English all-rounder Lewis Gregory. 

KARACHI: Islamabad United’s English all-rounder Lewis Gregory is hopeful of continuing his performance with the bat and ball for his team in the sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League after he guided his side to a 3-wicket win over Multan Sultans in Karachi.

The 28-year-old all-rounder’s 49-off-31 with the bat lead his side’s fightback from 74-6 to chase 151 for the loss of 7 wickets. In the first innings, he took the wickets of James Vince and Khushdil Shah to restrict Multan Sultans to 150/8 in 20 overs.

“It is great to get a win on the board up front. Hopefully can build a lot of confidence from that, it is really nice to contribute in any form and to that in a win is really nice,” said the Englishman.

Read more: Quetta Gladiators, Islamabad United announce player replacements

“We're here to win. And today is a fantastic start. It's just about winning games and contributing as much as I can. I'm not massive numbers bloke so it is just the try and contribute. If it's in the field, with a bat, with the ball, whatever it is, I just try and contribute to winning games,” Gregory said.

He is hopeful to keep doing the same for Islamabad United in the matches to come.

“Any way that I can contribute towards the team in a positive manner, that's what I'm going to try and do and it was nice to have a pretty all-round day today with both bat and ball and hopefully there's a few more to come,” he hoped.

Read more: Islamabad United confident about lifting trophy for third time

He was also glad to be playing in front of some crowd in Pakistan, although he was still missing playing in a full house on Pakistani grounds.

“It is great to have some crowds in obviously, it'd be nice to have a full house but the way the world is at the moment, it is just great to play in front of people and try and entertain as much as we can. It is a great experience, obviously as cricket is mad out here so it's amazing to be out here and playing in front of them,” he said about playing in front of Pakistani spectators.

PointS Table

Team mat Points
Karachi Kings Karachi Kings 1 2
Lahore Qalandars Lahore Qalandars 1 2
Islamabad United Islamabad United 1 2
Multan Sultans Multan Sultans 1 0
Peshawar Zalmi Peshawar Zalmi 1 0
Quetta Gladiators Quetta Gladiators 1 0

