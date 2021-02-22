PSL 2021: Mohammad Rizwan credits fearless cricket for recent purple patch

Mohammad Rizwan plays a shot during Multan Sultans first innings against Islamabad United. Photo: Twitter/PSL

Mohammad Rizwan says he's has never compromised on hard work

Wicketkeeper lauds Shan Masood for the positive energy and helpful attitude in the team

The Sultans’ captain says that he expects from the team to give their 100% in the ground

KARACHI: Pakistan’s wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan says that his fearless cricket and hard work is behind his recent purple patch.

The Multan Sultans skipper continued his red-hot form in the first game of the PSL by scoring 71-off-53 for his team against Islamabad United. Although it was a loss for the Multan it was his fourth score of 50 or more in the last 5 T20 games, three of them came in international matches.

“I have never compromised on my hard work, effort and motivation and then left the results to the Almighty Allah,” said the 28-year-old batsman regarding his success after his side’s defeat in the PSL game.

“One thing I am doing is that I am trying to play fearless cricket, be it a spinning delivery or swinging one, I don’t think much about it and go play it,” said the wicket-keeper batsman who has scored 379 runs in the last 6 T20 games at an average of 75.8.

His current form also motivated the management of Multan Sultans, a franchise that drafted Rizwan only in January, to name the wicket-keeper batsman as their new captain, replacing Shan Masood — who was one of the most successful batsmen for the team in the previous edition of the PSL.

Rizwan praised his predecessor for the positive energy and helpful attitude in the team.

“Shan is a wonderful guy, very humble and down to earth. He helped me a lot when I came and in fact when today he came into field as substitute of Chris Lynn, he contributed with positive energy for the team’s cause,” Rizwan said about Shan Masood.

“Captaining the Sultans’ side isn’t a difficult task for me as I have so many experienced players around me who have captained various teams at various levels and they all are contributing towards team’s cause. I have also told the players that everyone is a leader and everyone will have to show responsibility,” Rizwan said about his new role.

The Sultans’ captain added that the only thing he expects from the team is to give their 100% in the ground, do whatever it takes to win the game and forget about the results.

Talking about the game against Islamabad United, he said that his team was around 10-15 runs short but despite that team did well.

“A loss is a loss, no matter how close you were. We couldn’t finish our innings the way we should have but, in the end, team didn’t play bad and that’s why we were able to take the game so close,” he concluded.