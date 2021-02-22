PSL 2021: Mohammad Rizwan credits fearless cricket for recent purple patch

Geo.tv

Feb 20

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 20

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Karachi Kings won by 7 wickets

Feb 21

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 21

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Lahore Qalandars won by 4 wkts

Feb 21

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 21

Multan Sultans Ms

Islamabad United won by 3 wickets

Feb 22

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 22

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 23

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 23

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Feb 24

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 24

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 26

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 26

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Feb 26

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 26

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 27

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 27

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Feb 27

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 27

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 28

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 28

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Mar 01

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 01

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Mar 03

Karachi Kings Kk

Mar 03

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Mar 03

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Mar 03

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Mar 04

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 04

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Mar 05

Karachi Kings Kk

Mar 05

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Mar 06

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 06

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Mar 06

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Mar 06

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Mar 07

Multan Sultans Ms

Mar 07

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Mar 07

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 07

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Mar 10

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Mar 10

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Mar 11

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 11

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Mar 12

Multan Sultans Ms

Mar 12

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Mar 12

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 12

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Mar 13

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Mar 13

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Mar 13

Multan Sultans Ms

Mar 13

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Mar 14

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Mar 14

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Mar 14

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 14

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Mar 15

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 15

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Mar 16

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 16

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Mar 18

TBC

Mar 18

TBC

notstarted

Mar 19

TBC

Mar 19

TBC

notstarted

Mar 20

TBC

Mar 20

TBC

notstarted

Mar 22

TBC

Mar 22

TBC

notstarted

Time Monday Feb 22 2021
By
Faizan Lakhani

PSL 2021: Mohammad Rizwan credits fearless cricket for recent purple patch

By
Faizan Lakhani

Time Monday Feb 22, 2021

Mohammad Rizwan plays a shot during Multan Sultans first innings against Islamabad United. Photo: Twitter/PSL

  • Mohammad Rizwan says he's has never compromised on hard work
  • Wicketkeeper lauds Shan Masood for the positive energy and helpful attitude in the team
  • The Sultans’ captain says that he expects from the team to give their 100% in the ground

KARACHI: Pakistan’s wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan says that his fearless cricket and hard work is behind his recent purple patch.

The Multan Sultans skipper continued his red-hot form in the first game of the PSL by scoring 71-off-53 for his team against Islamabad United. Although it was a loss for the Multan it was his fourth score of 50 or more in the last 5 T20 games, three of them came in international matches.

“I have never compromised on my hard work, effort and motivation and then left the results to the Almighty Allah,” said the 28-year-old batsman regarding his success after his side’s defeat in the PSL game.

“One thing I am doing is that I am trying to play fearless cricket, be it a spinning delivery or swinging one, I don’t think much about it and go play it,” said the wicket-keeper batsman who has scored 379 runs in the last 6 T20 games at an average of 75.8.

Read more: Multan Sultans name Mohammad Rizwan as new captain

His current form also motivated the management of Multan Sultans, a franchise that drafted Rizwan only in January, to name the wicket-keeper batsman as their new captain, replacing Shan Masood — who was one of the most successful batsmen for the team in the previous edition of the PSL.

Rizwan praised his predecessor for the positive energy and helpful attitude in the team.

“Shan is a wonderful guy, very humble and down to earth. He helped me a lot when I came and in fact when today he came into field as substitute of Chris Lynn, he contributed with positive energy for the team’s cause,” Rizwan said about Shan Masood.

Read more: Mohammad Rizwan thankful to Almighty after record performance in first T20

“Captaining the Sultans’ side isn’t a difficult task for me as I have so many experienced players around me who have captained various teams at various levels and they all are contributing towards team’s cause. I have also told the players that everyone is a leader and everyone will have to show responsibility,” Rizwan said about his new role.

The Sultans’ captain added that the only thing he expects from the team is to give their 100% in the ground, do whatever it takes to win the game and forget about the results.

Talking about the game against Islamabad United, he said that his team was around 10-15 runs short but despite that team did well.

“A loss is a loss, no matter how close you were. We couldn’t finish our innings the way we should have but, in the end, team didn’t play bad and that’s why we were able to take the game so close,” he concluded.

Watch all “PSL” matches and “PSL live” stream on geo super

Advertisement

More From PSL

View All news

PointS Table

Team mat Points
Karachi Kings Karachi Kings 1 2
Lahore Qalandars Lahore Qalandars 1 2
Islamabad United Islamabad United 1 2
Multan Sultans Multan Sultans 1 0
Peshawar Zalmi Peshawar Zalmi 1 0
Quetta Gladiators Quetta Gladiators 1 0

@geonews_sport

@thePSLt20