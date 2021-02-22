PSL 2021: Salman Mirza credits Lahore Qalandars for growth after dream debut

Geo.tv

Feb 20

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 20

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Karachi Kings won by 7 wickets

Feb 21

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 21

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Lahore Qalandars won by 4 wkts

Feb 21

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 21

Multan Sultans Ms

Islamabad United won by 3 wickets

Feb 22

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 22

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 23

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 23

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Feb 24

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 24

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 26

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 26

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Feb 26

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 26

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 27

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 27

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Feb 27

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 27

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 28

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 28

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Mar 01

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 01

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Mar 03

Karachi Kings Kk

Mar 03

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Mar 03

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Mar 03

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Mar 04

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 04

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Mar 05

Karachi Kings Kk

Mar 05

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Mar 06

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 06

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Mar 06

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Mar 06

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Mar 07

Multan Sultans Ms

Mar 07

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Mar 07

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 07

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Mar 10

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Mar 10

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Mar 11

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 11

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Mar 12

Multan Sultans Ms

Mar 12

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Mar 12

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 12

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Mar 13

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Mar 13

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Mar 13

Multan Sultans Ms

Mar 13

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Mar 14

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Mar 14

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Mar 14

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 14

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Mar 15

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 15

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Mar 16

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 16

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Mar 18

TBC

Mar 18

TBC

notstarted

Mar 19

TBC

Mar 19

TBC

notstarted

Mar 20

TBC

Mar 20

TBC

notstarted

Mar 22

TBC

Mar 22

TBC

notstarted

Time Monday Feb 22 2021
By
Faizan Lakhani

PSL 2021: Salman Mirza credits Lahore Qalandars for growth after dream debut

By
Faizan Lakhani

Time Monday Feb 22, 2021

Salman Mirza celebrates with his teammates after dismissing Peshawar Zalmi's Kamran Akmal. Photo: Twitter/Lahore Qalandars

  • Salman Mirza says he was a tape-ball cricketer before being picked by Lahore Qalandars
  • Salman Mirza was travelling with Lahore’s squad as a net bowler due to COVID-19 
  • Salman Mirza hopes of becoming a cricketing hero with the help of Lahore Qalandars management 

KARACHI: Since the inception of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), Lahore Qalandars has introduced several new talented cricketers and brought them from oblivion to limelight.

Haris Rauf, Sohail Akhtar, Dilber Hussain, Farzan Raja, Maaz Khan and Salman Irshad are some of the players who have come to limelight through Lahore Qalandars’ player development programme – a unique talent scouting program in cricketing world.

On Sunday, another player from the same programme, Salman Mirza made his PSL debut with a bang.

Read more: Lahore Qalandars defeat Peshawar Zalmi by 4 wickets

27-year-old Mirza hails from a humble family in Lahore where he used to play tape-ball cricket. 

“I was a tape ball cricketer and used to play on streets of Lahore. I first appeared in the open trials of player development program in 2017 where I was selected to play for Lahore’s team in the PDP tournament and the following year I was selected to play for Faisalabad,” Mirza told Geo News about his journey after his 2-35 against Peshawar Zalmi on debut.

He added that, in 2019, he participated in the local T20 tournament named "Battle of Qalandars" where his bowling was noticed by the management and he was picked for the PSL.

Mirza said that after the “Battle of Qalandars” he was picked for further training at the Qalandars’ High Performance Centre where he was groomed by the coaching staff.

Read more: An overview of Lahore Qalandars' squad for PSL 2021

He was travelling with Lahore’s squad in the PSL as a net bowler as COVID-19 had made it difficult for the PCB to provide net bowlers facilities in bio secure bubble to the teams.

“I hadn’t imagined that I would get a chance like this. I was there to bowl in nets and in the morning Sameen [Rana] bhai (the team manager) told me that I am playing. It was unbelievable, it was like a dream coming true moment for me to make a debut at such a big stage,” he said.

He credited Lahore Qalandars for his growth and said that one day he will become a cricketing hero under the training of Lahore Qalandars' staff.

“I was zero and… well, I am not a hero yet but there will be a day I will definitely become one,” said the 27-year-old confidently.

Read more: Lahore Qalandars’ Sohail Akhtar eyes win, believes squad is prepared

“It is all because of Lahore Qalandars who provided a platform to me and many other players to play top level cricket and achieve dreams,” Salman said. He is hopeful that his growth will continue and he’ll improve further.

“I am looking to improve my skills here and be a useful bowler for Lahore Qalandars and make the team win more matches,” he aimed.

On Sunday, Mirza had a dream debut after he took two wickets for 35 runs and helped the Qalandars start their season with a win. He picked up the prized wickets of Kamran Akmal and Haider Ali.

PointS Table

Team mat Points
Karachi Kings Karachi Kings 1 2
Lahore Qalandars Lahore Qalandars 1 2
Islamabad United Islamabad United 1 2
Multan Sultans Multan Sultans 1 0
Peshawar Zalmi Peshawar Zalmi 1 0
Quetta Gladiators Quetta Gladiators 1 0

