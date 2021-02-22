PSL 2021: Sarfaraz vs Hafeez memes dominate Twitter

Sarfaraz Ahmed disappointed at his team players (L) Mohammad Hafeez hits a six during the PSL 2021 clash between Quetta Gladiators and Lahore Qalandars. Photo: Twitter

It was the first time veteran batsman Mohammad Hafeez and former Pakistan cricket captain Sarfaraz Ahmed were face-to-face after their Twitter battle. Fans, obviously, couldn't be more excited.



If it's one things Pakistanis love to do, it is crafting memes whenever an opportunity presents itself. After their Twitter spat, fans were excited to see both players in action and to see who would get the better of whom.

Read more: Sarfaraz and Hafeez have a go at each other on Twitter

However, when the dust was settled, Hafeez's innings helped down Sarfaraz's gladiators. Yet, there were some interesting Twitter memes on the two cricketers before, during and after their teams clashed in the PSL 2021 encounter between the Quetta Gladiators and the Lahore Qalandars.

Read more: Sarfaraz comments on Mohammad Hafeez controversy

One fan used this iconic (and gruesome) scene from Gangs of Wasseypur scene.

Another fan loved it when commentator Raziz Raja alluded to the Twitter beef between the two Pakistani cricket stars.

Another jokingly thought the wicketkeeper batsman was more upset at the tweet than Hafeez's stellar innings.

Another thought that Hafeez had "settled the debate" between the two stars.

Who is no 1?: Sarfaraz Ahmed responds to Muhammad Hafeez’s jibe

Things had gotten a bit heated between Hafeez and Sarfaraz after the former congratulated Mohammad Rizwan for his century against South Africa in the T20 series.

"Congratulations @iMRizwanPak on scoring T20 hundred. U r a Star shining star Wonder how long u need to prove that u r NO1 wicketkeeper/Batsman in Pakistan in all formats of the game," Hafeez had tweeted.

The tweet didn't sit well with the former captain, who responded via a tweet of his own.

“Hafeez bhai Sb, whoever has played for Pakistan from Imtiaz Ahmed, Wasim Bari, Tasleem Arif to Saleem Yousuf and from Moin Khan, Rashid Latif to Kamran Akmal and even Rizwan right now has always been number ONE for the country and have been respected accordingly,” he had tweeted to Hafeez.





