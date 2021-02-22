PSL 2021: Sarfaraz vs Hafeez memes dominate Twitter

Geo.tv

Feb 20

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 20

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Karachi Kings won by 7 wickets

Feb 21

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 21

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Lahore Qalandars won by 4 wkts

Feb 21

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 21

Multan Sultans Ms

Islamabad United won by 3 wickets

Feb 22

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 22

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Lahore Qalandars won by 9 wkts

Feb 23

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 23

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Feb 24

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 24

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 26

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 26

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Feb 26

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 26

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 27

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 27

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Feb 27

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 27

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 28

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 28

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Mar 01

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 01

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Mar 03

Karachi Kings Kk

Mar 03

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Mar 03

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Mar 03

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Mar 04

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 04

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Mar 05

Karachi Kings Kk

Mar 05

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Mar 06

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 06

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Mar 06

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Mar 06

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Mar 07

Multan Sultans Ms

Mar 07

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Mar 07

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 07

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Mar 10

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Mar 10

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Mar 11

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 11

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Mar 12

Multan Sultans Ms

Mar 12

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Mar 12

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 12

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Mar 13

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Mar 13

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Mar 13

Multan Sultans Ms

Mar 13

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Mar 14

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Mar 14

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Mar 14

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 14

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Mar 15

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 15

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Mar 16

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 16

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Mar 18

TBC

Mar 18

TBC

notstarted

Mar 19

TBC

Mar 19

TBC

notstarted

Mar 20

TBC

Mar 20

TBC

notstarted

Mar 22

TBC

Mar 22

TBC

notstarted

Time Monday Feb 22 2021
By
Web Desk

PSL 2021: Sarfaraz vs Hafeez memes dominate Twitter

By
Web Desk

Time Monday Feb 22, 2021

Sarfaraz Ahmed disappointed at his team players (L) Mohammad Hafeez hits a six during the PSL 2021 clash between Quetta Gladiators and Lahore Qalandars. Photo: Twitter

It was the first time veteran batsman Mohammad Hafeez and former Pakistan cricket captain Sarfaraz Ahmed were face-to-face after their Twitter battle. Fans, obviously, couldn't be more excited. 

If it's one things Pakistanis love to do, it is crafting memes whenever an opportunity presents itself. After their Twitter spat, fans were excited to see both players in action and to see who would get the better of whom. 

Read more: Sarfaraz and Hafeez have a go at each other on Twitter

However, when the dust was settled, Hafeez's innings helped down Sarfaraz's gladiators. Yet, there were some interesting Twitter memes on the two cricketers before, during and after their teams clashed in the PSL 2021 encounter between the Quetta Gladiators and the Lahore Qalandars. 

Read more: Sarfaraz comments on Mohammad Hafeez controversy

One fan used this iconic (and gruesome) scene from Gangs of Wasseypur scene.

Another fan loved it when commentator Raziz Raja alluded to the Twitter beef between the two Pakistani cricket stars. 

Another jokingly thought the wicketkeeper batsman was more upset at the tweet than Hafeez's stellar innings. 

Another thought that Hafeez had "settled the debate" between the two stars.

Who is no 1?: Sarfaraz Ahmed responds to Muhammad Hafeez’s jibe

Things had gotten a bit heated between Hafeez and Sarfaraz after the former congratulated Mohammad Rizwan for his century against South Africa in the T20 series. 

"Congratulations @iMRizwanPak on scoring T20 hundred. U r a Star shining star Wonder how long u need to prove that u r NO1 wicketkeeper/Batsman in Pakistan in all formats of the game," Hafeez had tweeted. 

The tweet didn't sit well with the former captain, who responded via a tweet of his own. 

“Hafeez bhai Sb, whoever has played for Pakistan from Imtiaz Ahmed, Wasim Bari, Tasleem Arif to Saleem Yousuf and from Moin Khan, Rashid Latif to Kamran Akmal and even Rizwan right now has always been number ONE for the country and have been respected accordingly,” he had tweeted to Hafeez.


Watch all “PSL” matches and “PSL live” stream on geo super

PointS Table

Team mat Points
Lahore Qalandars Lahore Qalandars 2 4
Karachi Kings Karachi Kings 1 2
Islamabad United Islamabad United 1 2
Multan Sultans Multan Sultans 1 0
Peshawar Zalmi Peshawar Zalmi 1 0
Quetta Gladiators Quetta Gladiators 2 0

