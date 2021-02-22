WATCH: Hafeez's magnificent shots lead Lahore to victory against Gladiators

Geo.tv

Feb 20

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 20

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Karachi Kings won by 7 wickets

Feb 21

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 21

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Lahore Qalandars won by 4 wkts

Feb 21

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 21

Multan Sultans Ms

Islamabad United won by 3 wickets

Feb 22

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 22

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Lahore Qalandars won by 9 wkts

Feb 23

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 23

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Feb 24

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 24

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 26

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 26

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Feb 26

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 26

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 27

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 27

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Feb 27

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 27

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 28

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 28

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Mar 01

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 01

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Mar 03

Karachi Kings Kk

Mar 03

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Mar 03

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Mar 03

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Mar 04

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 04

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Mar 05

Karachi Kings Kk

Mar 05

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Mar 06

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 06

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Mar 06

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Mar 06

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Mar 07

Multan Sultans Ms

Mar 07

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Mar 07

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 07

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Mar 10

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Mar 10

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Mar 11

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 11

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Mar 12

Multan Sultans Ms

Mar 12

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Mar 12

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 12

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Mar 13

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Mar 13

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Mar 13

Multan Sultans Ms

Mar 13

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Mar 14

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Mar 14

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Mar 14

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 14

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Mar 15

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 15

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Mar 16

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 16

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Mar 18

TBC

Mar 18

TBC

notstarted

Mar 19

TBC

Mar 19

TBC

notstarted

Mar 20

TBC

Mar 20

TBC

notstarted

Mar 22

TBC

Mar 22

TBC

notstarted

Time Monday Feb 22 2021
By
Web Desk

WATCH: Hafeez's magnificent shots lead Lahore to victory against Gladiators

By
Web Desk

Time Monday Feb 22, 2021

  • Mohammad Hafeez played a spectacular inning that led Lahore Qalandars to a smooth victory against Quetta Gladiators
  • Hafeez smashed 73 off 33 balls with the help of five fours and six sixes 

"The Professor" Mohammad Hafeez played a spectacular inning on Monday alongside opening batsman Fakhar Zaman to lead the Lahore Qalandars to a smooth victory against Quetta Gladiators.

Hafeez smashed 73 off 33 balls with the help of five fours and six spectacular sixes during the inning. The Professor's strike rate was 221.21.

The Gladiators, despite their impressive 178-run target, failed to restrict the Qalandars.

Read more: Lahore Qalandars beat Quetta Gladiators by nine wickets

After the match ended, Gladiators' Chris Gayle wanted to have his hands on Hafeez's bat. Responding to this, Hafeez said that he told the West Indies player that he did not have muscles like him and that he needed to improve his game to get to where Gayle is.

Fakhar Zaman and Mohammad Hafeez smashed a partnership of 115 that helped Qalandars beat Sarfaraz's Gladiators.

Fakhar Zaman (82) and Sohail Akhtar (21) got them 64 runs for the opening wicket before Hafeez’s scintillating innings of 73 off just 33 balls made sure that Lahore got the job done with 10 balls and nine wickets to spare.

Watch all “PSL” matches and “PSL live” stream on geo super

PointS Table

Team mat Points
Lahore Qalandars Lahore Qalandars 2 4
Karachi Kings Karachi Kings 1 2
Islamabad United Islamabad United 1 2
Multan Sultans Multan Sultans 1 0
Peshawar Zalmi Peshawar Zalmi 1 0
Quetta Gladiators Quetta Gladiators 2 0

