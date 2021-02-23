PSL 2021, match preview: Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi to seek first win today

Geo.tv

Feb 20

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 20

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Karachi Kings won by 7 wickets

Feb 21

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 21

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Lahore Qalandars won by 4 wkts

Feb 21

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 21

Multan Sultans Ms

Islamabad United won by 3 wickets

Feb 22

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 22

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Lahore Qalandars won by 9 wkts

Feb 23

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 23

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Feb 24

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 24

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 26

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 26

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Feb 26

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 26

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 27

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 27

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Feb 27

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 27

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 28

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 28

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Mar 01

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 01

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Mar 03

Karachi Kings Kk

Mar 03

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Mar 03

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Mar 03

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Mar 04

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 04

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Mar 05

Karachi Kings Kk

Mar 05

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Mar 06

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 06

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Mar 06

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Mar 06

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Mar 07

Multan Sultans Ms

Mar 07

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Mar 07

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 07

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Mar 10

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Mar 10

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Mar 11

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 11

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Mar 12

Multan Sultans Ms

Mar 12

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Mar 12

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 12

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Mar 13

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Mar 13

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Mar 13

Multan Sultans Ms

Mar 13

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Mar 14

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Mar 14

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Mar 14

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 14

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Mar 15

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 15

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Mar 16

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 16

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Mar 18

TBC

Mar 18

TBC

notstarted

Mar 19

TBC

Mar 19

TBC

notstarted

Mar 20

TBC

Mar 20

TBC

notstarted

Mar 22

TBC

Mar 22

TBC

notstarted

Time Tuesday Feb 23 2021
By
Faizan Lakhani

PSL 2021, match preview: Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi to seek first win today

By
Faizan Lakhani

Time Tuesday Feb 23, 2021

The combo shows logos of Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi.

  • Both sides will be seeking to get their first points of the PSL
  • Peshawar Zalmi lost their opening game to Lahore Qalandars
  • Multan Sultans lost their opening game against Islamabad United

KARACHI: Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi will look to bounce back in Pakistan Super League (PSL), when the two face each other in match number 5, after facing defeats in their respective opening games.

Led by Wahab Riaz, the Zalmi side lost to Lahore Qalandars by four wickets in their opening match. They struggled with the bat as three of their top four went back to the pavilion with single-figure scores. Although Ravi Bopara scored 50 off 44 balls, the rest of Zalmi’s batting line up could not put up much of a fight.

Their bowlers tried well, specially Saqib Mehmood and Mujib ur Rehman, but they didn’t have runs on the scoreboard to ensure the team's first win.

Riaz will definitely want some runs from his batsman if he wants Zalmi to beat Multan Sultan and get their first points on the table.

Read more: Multan Sultans look to make fresh start with Rizwan as captain

The Sultans, on the other hand, lost to the Islamabad United by three wickets on Sunday night. Mohammad Rizwan continued his good run but his runs were not enough for his side to edge past Islamabad as late firepower by Lewis Gregory took United ahead of Sultans. It was the Sultans’ fourth loss in a row in the PSL.

Sultan will, it seems, continue to pin their hopes on Rizwan’s form. The wicketkeeper-batsman was the leading run-scorer during Pakistan’s recent series against South Africa and opened his PSL 6 account with 71-run innings against Islamabad.

It remains to be seen if Multan Sultans will show confidence in the skills of Usman Qadir or not. The Pakistani spinner was ignored for the first match against Islamabad and Sultans had to pay the price for that.

Read more: Lahore Qalandars defeat Peshawar Zalmi by 4 wickets

Out of the 6 matches played between the two sides, so far, Zalmi has won only 2 while Sultans were on the victorious side on four occasions.

The wicket at the National Stadium in Karachi has been supportive to both batsmen and bowlers. The team winning the toss is likely to opt to field first as chasing has proven to be the way to victories in PSL.

SQUADS:

Peshawar Zalmi

Haider Ali, Kamran Akmal, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Shoaib Malik, Wahab Riaz, David Miller, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Ravi Bopara, Sherfane Rutherford, Amad Butt, Umaid Asif, Saqib Mahmood, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Imran, Mohammad Irfan, Ibrar Ahmed, Mohammad Amir Khan

Multan Sultans 

Shahid Afridi, Imran Tahir, James Vince, Khushdil Shah, Rilee Rossouw, Shan Masood, Sohail Tanvir, Usman Qadir, Chris Lynn, Sohail Khan, Mohammad Rizwan, Carlos Brathwaite, Sohaib Maqsood, Sohaib Ullah, Adam Lyth, Shahnawaz Dhani, Muhammad Umar, Imran Khan Sr

Watch all “PSL” matches and “PSL live” stream on geo super

Advertisement

More From PSL

View All news

PointS Table

Team mat Points
Lahore Qalandars Lahore Qalandars 2 4
Karachi Kings Karachi Kings 1 2
Islamabad United Islamabad United 1 2
Multan Sultans Multan Sultans 1 0
Peshawar Zalmi Peshawar Zalmi 1 0
Quetta Gladiators Quetta Gladiators 2 0

@geonews_sport

@thePSLt20