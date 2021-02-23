PSL 2021: Chris Gayle vows to rejoin Quetta Gladiators in Lahore leg

Geo.tv

Feb 20

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 20

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Karachi Kings won by 7 wickets

Feb 21

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 21

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Lahore Qalandars won by 4 wkts

Feb 21

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 21

Multan Sultans Ms

Islamabad United won by 3 wickets

Feb 22

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 22

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Lahore Qalandars won by 9 wkts

Feb 23

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 23

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Feb 24

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 24

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 26

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 26

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Feb 26

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 26

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 27

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 27

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Feb 27

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 27

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 28

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 28

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Mar 01

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 01

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Mar 03

Karachi Kings Kk

Mar 03

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Mar 03

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Mar 03

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Mar 04

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 04

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Mar 05

Karachi Kings Kk

Mar 05

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Mar 06

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 06

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Mar 06

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Mar 06

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Mar 07

Multan Sultans Ms

Mar 07

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Mar 07

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 07

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Mar 10

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Mar 10

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Mar 11

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 11

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Mar 12

Multan Sultans Ms

Mar 12

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Mar 12

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 12

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Mar 13

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Mar 13

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Mar 13

Multan Sultans Ms

Mar 13

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Mar 14

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Mar 14

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Mar 14

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 14

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Mar 15

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 15

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Mar 16

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 16

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Mar 18

TBC

Mar 18

TBC

notstarted

Mar 19

TBC

Mar 19

TBC

notstarted

Mar 20

TBC

Mar 20

TBC

notstarted

Mar 22

TBC

Mar 22

TBC

notstarted

Time Tuesday Feb 23 2021
Faizan Lakhani

PSL 2021: Chris Gayle vows to rejoin Quetta Gladiators in Lahore leg

Faizan Lakhani

Time Tuesday Feb 23, 2021

Chirs Gayle after scoring a half century for Quetta Gladiators against Lahore Qalandars. Photo: Geo
  • Chris Gayle says he is looking forward to visiting Lahore
  • Gayle is confident that Quetta Gladiators will bounce back 
  • West Indian batsman is hoping that when he returns there will be a full house in the stadiums

KARACHI: Explosive batsman Chris Gayle has left for West Indies to join his national side for the series against Sri Lanka, but he has said he’ll be back for the Lahore’s leg of the PSL tournament.

Gayle scored 39 and 68 for Quetta Gladiators in his two games against Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars respectively, both in a losing cause before leaving his PSL side for national duties.

“It is sad to leave because I wanted to play the full PSL. That's the reason why I actually put my name up because I wanted to come here and dominate the PSL. I wanted to give the fans something to cheer about after I've been to Pakistan to like 15 years,” he said in a post-match interview to media.

Read more: Quetta Gladiators' Chris Gayle says he can do 'wonders in even two PSL 6 matches'

“Unfortunately, I have to leave for international duties but Lahore is there and that's the second stage of second round. So you know still a lot of cricket to play so I'm looking forward to actually you know visit Lahore as well,” he said.

An official of Quetta Gladiators confirmed to Geo that Gayle is likely to return to the team’s dugout once the Lahore leg of the PSL starts.

Gayle, while expressing delight on his own performance, showed disappointment at his team’s result in the two PSL games but hoped that the Gladiators will fight back.

Read more: Faf du Plessis returns to PSL as 'partial replacement' pick for Chris Gayle

“This is not what we wanted but it's early stage in a tournament so they can actually pick themselves up, rebound, forget about these two games and come back strongly. We just have to be positive, we are two down but hopefully we'll be back,” the West Indian cricketer said about Quetta’s campaign in PSL6.

He also hoped to see a full house in later stages of PSL and people chanting players’ name during an encounter between a batsman and a bowler.

“I would love that buzz, that's fantastic to see a full house everyone chanting a name. It gives me goosebumps and it gives you a boost in cricket as well. Hopefully, we can get to that stage and you have a full house and in everybody chanting good quality bowlers running in to you so it's going to be a good battle as well and we give them something to be entertained,” Gayle said.

Read more: Lahore Qalandars beat Quetta Gladiators by nine wickets

Talking about Quetta Gladiators' match against the Lahore Qalandars which the former champions lost by nine wickets, Gayle said his side was 20 runs short at the end of the innings but didn’t fall short of giving credit to Lahore’s bowlers who got two quick wickets to stop Gladiators from an aggressive start.

Watch all “PSL” matches and “PSL live” stream on geo super

PointS Table

Team mat Points
Lahore Qalandars Lahore Qalandars 2 4
Karachi Kings Karachi Kings 1 2
Islamabad United Islamabad United 1 2
Multan Sultans Multan Sultans 1 0
Peshawar Zalmi Peshawar Zalmi 1 0
Quetta Gladiators Quetta Gladiators 2 0

