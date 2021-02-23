Geo.tv

Time Tuesday Feb 23 2021
By
Web Desk

PSL live cricket score, Match 5: Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans

By
Web Desk

Time Tuesday Feb 23, 2021

Multan Sultans's Shahid Afridi (R) celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Peshawar Zalmi's Liam Dawson (L) during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 cricket match at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan. — AFP/File

KARACHI: Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi will go head to head in Pakistan Super League's(PSL) fifth fixture, after facing defeats in their opening games.

The match will begin at 7:00pm and take place at Karachi's National Stadium.

Zalmi, led by Wahab Riaz, lost to Lahore Qalandars by four wickets in their opening match as they struggled with the bat with three of their top four going back to the pavilion with single-figure scores.

The Sultans, on the other hand, lost to the Islamabad United by three wickets on Sunday night. Mohammad Rizwan continued batted well but his runs were not enough for his side to edge past Islamabad as late firepower by Lewis Gregory took United ahead of Sultans. It was the Sultans’ fourth loss in a row in the PSL.

Live updates of the match will appear below the line.

Note: Keep refreshing the page for timely updates.



PointS Table

Team mat Points
Karachi Kings Karachi Kings 1 2
Islamabad United Islamabad United 1 2
Multan Sultans Multan Sultans 1 0
Peshawar Zalmi Peshawar Zalmi 1 0
Quetta Gladiators Quetta Gladiators 2 0
Quetta Gladiators Quetta Gladiators 2 0

