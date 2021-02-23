Watch: Mohammad Hafeez's 'ballistic' sixers draw widespread applause

Geo.tv

Feb 20

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 20

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Karachi Kings won by 7 wickets

Feb 21

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 21

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Lahore Qalandars won by 4 wkts

Feb 21

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 21

Multan Sultans Ms

Islamabad United won by 3 wickets

Feb 22

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 22

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Lahore Qalandars won by 9 wkts

Feb 23

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 23

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Feb 24

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 24

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 26

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 26

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Feb 26

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 26

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 27

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 27

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Feb 27

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 27

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 28

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 28

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Mar 01

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 01

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Mar 03

Karachi Kings Kk

Mar 03

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Mar 03

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Mar 03

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Mar 04

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 04

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Mar 05

Karachi Kings Kk

Mar 05

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Mar 06

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 06

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Mar 06

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Mar 06

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Mar 07

Multan Sultans Ms

Mar 07

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Mar 07

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 07

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Mar 10

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Mar 10

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Mar 11

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 11

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Mar 12

Multan Sultans Ms

Mar 12

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Mar 12

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 12

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Mar 13

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Mar 13

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Mar 13

Multan Sultans Ms

Mar 13

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Mar 14

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Mar 14

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Mar 14

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 14

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Mar 15

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 15

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Mar 16

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 16

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Mar 18

TBC

Mar 18

TBC

notstarted

Mar 19

TBC

Mar 19

TBC

notstarted

Mar 20

TBC

Mar 20

TBC

notstarted

Mar 22

TBC

Mar 22

TBC

notstarted

Time Tuesday Feb 23 2021
By
Web Desk

Watch: Mohammad Hafeez's 'ballistic' sixers draw widespread applause

By
Web Desk

Time Tuesday Feb 23, 2021

  • Cricketer Mohammad Hafeez's shots last night drew widespread applause from fans of the sports across the world
  • Hafeez wowed the audience with a spectacular inning Monday evening, smashing 73 off 33 balls with five fours and six sixes
  • The PSL 2021's official Instagram account termed his shots "ballistic"

KARACHI: Cricketer Mohammad Hafeez's sixers have drawn widespread applause from fans of the sports across the world, with the Pakistan Super League's (PSL 2021) official account terming them "ballistic".

Hafeez wowed the audience with a spectacular inning Monday evening alongside opening batter Fakhar Zaman, smashing 73 off 33 balls with the help of five fours and six spectacular sixes, as the Lahore Qalandars easily chased the target handed to them by the Quetta Gladiators.

Also read: Mohammad Hafeez breaks silence on spat with Sarfaraz Ahmed

The strike rate of the cricketer, nicknamed 'The Professor' for his "inquisitive nature and understanding of cricket," was an impressive 221.21.

In an Instagram post, the PSL 2021 was all praises for Mohammad Hafeez and his unbelievable shots during the match between Lahore Qalandars and Quetta Gladiators Monday evening.

"Can we ask NASA to help trace where that ball went? Hafeez went ballistic," the PSL's official account wrote, sharing a video of one of the all-rounders' sixers.

Read more: Hafeez's magnificent shots lead Lahore to victory against Gladiators

Interestingly, in a light-hearted moment, Gladiators' Chris Gayle expressed his wish to have his hands on Hafeez's bat after the match ended. To which, Hafeez told the West Indies player that he did not have muscles like him and that he needed to improve his game to get to where Gayle is.

PointS Table

Team mat Points
Lahore Qalandars Lahore Qalandars 2 4
Karachi Kings Karachi Kings 1 2
Islamabad United Islamabad United 1 2
Multan Sultans Multan Sultans 1 0
Peshawar Zalmi Peshawar Zalmi 1 0
Quetta Gladiators Quetta Gladiators 2 0

