PSL 2021: Watch Sarfaraz let Hafeez lead the field after Quetta-Lahore clash

Geo.tv

Feb 20

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 20

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Karachi Kings won by 7 wickets

Feb 21

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 21

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Lahore Qalandars won by 4 wkts

Feb 21

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 21

Multan Sultans Ms

Islamabad United won by 3 wickets

Feb 22

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 22

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Lahore Qalandars won by 9 wkts

Feb 23

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 23

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Feb 24

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 24

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 26

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 26

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Feb 26

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 26

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 27

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 27

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Feb 27

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 27

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 28

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 28

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Mar 01

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 01

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Mar 03

Karachi Kings Kk

Mar 03

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Mar 03

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Mar 03

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Mar 04

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 04

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Mar 05

Karachi Kings Kk

Mar 05

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Mar 06

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 06

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Mar 06

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Mar 06

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Mar 07

Multan Sultans Ms

Mar 07

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Mar 07

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 07

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Mar 10

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Mar 10

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Mar 11

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 11

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Mar 12

Multan Sultans Ms

Mar 12

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Mar 12

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 12

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Mar 13

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Mar 13

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Mar 13

Multan Sultans Ms

Mar 13

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Mar 14

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Mar 14

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Mar 14

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 14

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Mar 15

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 15

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Mar 16

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 16

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Mar 18

TBC

Mar 18

TBC

notstarted

Mar 19

TBC

Mar 19

TBC

notstarted

Mar 20

TBC

Mar 20

TBC

notstarted

Mar 22

TBC

Mar 22

TBC

notstarted

Time Tuesday Feb 23 2021
By
Web Desk

PSL 2021: Watch Sarfaraz let Hafeez lead the field after Quetta-Lahore clash

By
Web Desk

Time Tuesday Feb 23, 2021

(L to R) Mohammad Hafeez and Sarfaraz Ahmed. — File photo

  • Sarfaraz Ahmed shows a friendly gesture to Mohammad Hafeez
  • The gesture holds importance as the two were involved in a Twitter spat
  • Sarfaraz acknowledges Hafeez's spectacular innings after Lahore-Quetta clash

TheLahore Qalandars sailed smoothly to victory against Quetta Gladiators despite the latter putting up a huge 178 target on the score board, courtesy a stellar knock by Mohammad Hafeez.

A short clip of Sarfaraz showing Hafeez a mark of respect went viral on social media in which the former Pakistan captain can be seen asking Hafeez to lead the field after his match-winning knock.

Read more: Mohammad Hafeez breaks silence on spat with Sarfaraz

Hafeez-Sarfaraz spat

The two had been embroiled in a Twitter spat after Hafeez praised Rizwan and said that he was the number one wicketkeeper in Pakistan.

Hafeez had taken an indirect jibe at Sarfaraz when he tweeted to appreciate Rizwan for his ton against South Africa and said, “Congratulations @iMRizwanPak on scoring T20 hundred. U r a Star shining star Wonder how long u need to prove that u r NO1 wicketkeeper/Batsman in Pakistan in all formats of the game”.

This prompted a response from Sarfaraz who has not been included in the playing XI.

Who is no 1?: Sarfaraz Ahmed responds to Muhammad Hafeez’s jibe

“Hafeez bhai Sb, whoever has played for Pakistan from Imtiaz Ahmed, Wasim Bari, Tasleem Arif to Saleem Yousuf and from Moin Khan, Rashid Latif to Kamran Akmal and even Rizwan right now has always been number ONE for the country and have been respected accordingly,” he tweeted to Hafeez.

“Aur ayende bhee jisko bhee chance milega wo Pakistan ke liye number ONE hee huga. (And whoever is given a chance to play would be no 1 for Pakistan)," Sarfaraz had said.

Following the dispute, a report stated that PCB officials were upset with Sarfaraz and Hafeez over their exchange.

However, in a later interview, Sarfaraz denied there were any hostilities between the two, saying that he had always respected Hafeez and would continue to do so.

Read more: Sarfaraz vs Hafeez memes dominate Twitter

"I have no complaints against Mohammad Hafeez," Sarfaraz had said during a virtual press conference on Thursday. "He is my elder, I have always respected him and will continue to do so," added Sarfaraz. 

Watch all “PSL” matches and “PSL live” stream on geo super

Advertisement

More From PSL

View All news

PointS Table

Team mat Points
Lahore Qalandars Lahore Qalandars 2 4
Karachi Kings Karachi Kings 1 2
Islamabad United Islamabad United 1 2
Multan Sultans Multan Sultans 1 0
Peshawar Zalmi Peshawar Zalmi 1 0
Quetta Gladiators Quetta Gladiators 2 0

@geonews_sport

@thePSLt20