PSL 2021: Watch Sarfaraz let Hafeez lead the field after Quetta-Lahore clash

TheLahore Qalandars sailed smoothly to victory against Quetta Gladiators despite the latter putting up a huge 178 target on the score board, courtesy a stellar knock by Mohammad Hafeez.



A short clip of Sarfaraz showing Hafeez a mark of respect went viral on social media in which the former Pakistan captain can be seen asking Hafeez to lead the field after his match-winning knock.



Hafeez-Sarfaraz spat



The two had been embroiled in a Twitter spat after Hafeez praised Rizwan and said that he was the number one wicketkeeper in Pakistan.



Hafeez had taken an indirect jibe at Sarfaraz when he tweeted to appreciate Rizwan for his ton against South Africa and said, “Congratulations @iMRizwanPak on scoring T20 hundred. U r a Star shining star Wonder how long u need to prove that u r NO1 wicketkeeper/Batsman in Pakistan in all formats of the game”.

This prompted a response from Sarfaraz who has not been included in the playing XI.

“Hafeez bhai Sb, whoever has played for Pakistan from Imtiaz Ahmed, Wasim Bari, Tasleem Arif to Saleem Yousuf and from Moin Khan, Rashid Latif to Kamran Akmal and even Rizwan right now has always been number ONE for the country and have been respected accordingly,” he tweeted to Hafeez.

“Aur ayende bhee jisko bhee chance milega wo Pakistan ke liye number ONE hee huga. (And whoever is given a chance to play would be no 1 for Pakistan)," Sarfaraz had said.

Following the dispute, a report stated that PCB officials were upset with Sarfaraz and Hafeez over their exchange.

However, in a later interview, Sarfaraz denied there were any hostilities between the two, saying that he had always respected Hafeez and would continue to do so.

"I have no complaints against Mohammad Hafeez," Sarfaraz had said during a virtual press conference on Thursday. "He is my elder, I have always respected him and will continue to do so," added Sarfaraz.