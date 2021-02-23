WATCH: Zalmi's 'Burj ul Irfan' makes 'dream start' with wicket on first delivery

Geo.tv

Feb 20

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 20

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Karachi Kings won by 7 wickets

Feb 21

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 21

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Lahore Qalandars won by 4 wkts

Feb 21

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 21

Multan Sultans Ms

Islamabad United won by 3 wickets

Feb 22

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 22

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Lahore Qalandars won by 9 wkts

Feb 23

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 23

Multan Sultans Ms

Peshawar Zalmi won by 6 wickets

Feb 24

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 24

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 26

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 26

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Feb 26

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 26

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 27

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 27

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Feb 27

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 27

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 28

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 28

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Mar 01

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 01

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Mar 03

Karachi Kings Kk

Mar 03

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Mar 03

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Mar 03

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Mar 04

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 04

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Mar 05

Karachi Kings Kk

Mar 05

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Mar 06

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 06

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Mar 06

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Mar 06

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Mar 07

Multan Sultans Ms

Mar 07

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Mar 07

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 07

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Mar 10

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Mar 10

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Mar 11

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 11

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Mar 12

Multan Sultans Ms

Mar 12

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Mar 12

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 12

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Mar 13

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Mar 13

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Mar 13

Multan Sultans Ms

Mar 13

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Mar 14

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Mar 14

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Mar 14

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 14

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Mar 15

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 15

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Mar 16

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 16

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Mar 18

TBC

Mar 18

TBC

notstarted

Mar 19

TBC

Mar 19

TBC

notstarted

Mar 20

TBC

Mar 20

TBC

notstarted

Mar 22

TBC

Mar 22

TBC

notstarted

Time Tuesday Feb 23 2021
Web Desk

WATCH: Zalmi's 'Burj ul Irfan' makes 'dream start' with wicket on first delivery

Web Desk

Time Tuesday Feb 23, 2021

Peshawar Zalmi's Mohammad Irfan (L) tries to field the ball as Multan Sultans' James Vince (R) watches during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) T20 cricket match between Peshawar Zalmi and Multan Sultans at the National Stadium in Karachi on February 23, 2021. — AFP/Asif Hassan

Fast bowler Mohammad Irfan, dubbed fondly as 'Burj ul Irfan' for his height, had the "dream start" to his Peshawar Zalmi debut when he struck on the very first ball, in the Pakistan Super League match against Multan Sultans on Tuesday.

The magical moment, which occurred in the first ball of the second over, was shared on Twitter by PSL.

The towering speedster threw a full length delivery which was hit by Chris Lynn towards first slip where it was caught to his right by Haider Ali.


Peshawar Zalmi's Darren Sammy, Wahab Riaz in isolation after violating COVID-19 protocols

The contest between the two sides is the fifth match in the T20 series which will continue until March 22.

This is Zalmi's second match in the series. It lost the first, on Sunday, against Lahore Qalandars.

Turkish actor Esra Bilgiç 'proud to be supporting' Peshawar Zalmi


PointS Table

Team mat Points
Lahore Qalandars Lahore Qalandars 2 4
Karachi Kings Karachi Kings 1 2
Islamabad United Islamabad United 1 2
Multan Sultans Multan Sultans 1 0
Peshawar Zalmi Peshawar Zalmi 1 0
Quetta Gladiators Quetta Gladiators 2 0

