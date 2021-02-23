WATCH: Zalmi's 'Burj ul Irfan' makes 'dream start' with wicket on first delivery

Peshawar Zalmi's Mohammad Irfan (L) tries to field the ball as Multan Sultans' James Vince (R) watches during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) T20 cricket match between Peshawar Zalmi and Multan Sultans at the National Stadium in Karachi on February 23, 2021. — AFP/Asif Hassan

Fast bowler Mohammad Irfan, dubbed fondly as 'Burj ul Irfan' for his height, had the "dream start" to his Peshawar Zalmi debut when he struck on the very first ball, in the Pakistan Super League match against Multan Sultans on Tuesday.

The magical moment, which occurred in the first ball of the second over, was shared on Twitter by PSL.



The towering speedster threw a full length delivery which was hit by Chris Lynn towards first slip where it was caught to his right by Haider Ali.





Peshawar Zalmi's Darren Sammy, Wahab Riaz in isolation after violating COVID-19 protocols

The contest between the two sides is the fifth match in the T20 series which will continue until March 22.

This is Zalmi's second match in the series. It lost the first, on Sunday, against Lahore Qalandars.

Turkish actor Esra Bilgiç 'proud to be supporting' Peshawar Zalmi



