PSL 2021, Match preview: Karachi Kings take on Islamabad United today

The image shows players from Karachi Kings and Islamabad United in a match.

Karachi Kings will surely be aiming for another win and get on top of the points table with Lahore Qalandars today

Karachi Kings seem the most balanced side this season and have their bases covered

Islamabad United is not going to be an easy sail for the Kings.

KARACHI: Defending champions Karachi Kings will look to continue their winning streak when they take on former champions Islamabad United in match number 6 of the Pakistan Super League’s (PSL) sixth edition at the National Stadium today.

Karachi went off to a victorious start against Quetta Gladiators in the opening match of the league, chasing a target of 122 in less than 14 overs.

They are, it seems, the most balanced side this season and have their bases covered. With Babar Azam, Colin Ingram, Sharjeel Khan making the Kings’ batting look formidable, the current form of Joe Clarke - the 24-year-old wicketkeeper who scored 46 runs off 23 against Quetta – gives them a boost along with Mohammad Nabi who gives all-round strength to Kings’ outlook.

Read more: 'Lahori' Azhar Ali backs Qalandars to lift PSL 2021 trophy

Mohammad Aamir, Daniel Christian along with youngsters Arshad Iqbal and Waqas Maqsood, their bowling also looks quite strong.

Karachi Kings will surely be aiming for another win and get on top of the points table with Lahore Qalandars today.

But, unlike Quetta Gladiators, Islamabad United is not going to be an easy sail for Kings. The champions of the 2016 and 2018 seasons stared the 2021 edition with a win when they defeated Multan Sultans by 3 wickets.

The win against Sultans earlier showed the depth in United’s batting as Lews Gregory smashed an unbeaten 49 off 31 and Faheem Ashraf hitting 22 off 12.

Read more: Chris Gayle vows to rejoin Quetta Gladiators in Lahore leg

Squads:



Karachi Kings: Amir Yamin, Arshad Iqbal, Babar Azam, Colin Ingram, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Aamir, Sharjeel Khan, Waqas Maqsood, Mohammad Nabi, Dan Christian, Chadwick Walton, Joe Clarke, Noor Ahmad, Danish Aziz, Mohammad Ilyas, Zeeshan Malik, Qasim Akram

Islamabad United: Alex Hales, Asif Ali, Fawad Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Hussain Talat, Musa Khan, Shadab Khan, Zafar Gohar, Hassan Ali, Paul Stirling, Lewis Gregory, Phil Salt, Rohail Nazir, Ali Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Ahmed Saifi Abdullah, Zeeshan Zameer