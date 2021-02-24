PSL 2021, Match preview: Karachi Kings take on Islamabad United today

Geo.tv

Feb 20

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 20

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Karachi Kings won by 7 wickets

Feb 21

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 21

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Lahore Qalandars won by 4 wkts

Feb 21

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 21

Multan Sultans Ms

Islamabad United won by 3 wickets

Feb 22

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 22

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Lahore Qalandars won by 9 wkts

Feb 23

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 23

Multan Sultans Ms

Peshawar Zalmi won by 6 wickets

Feb 24

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 24

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 26

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 26

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Feb 26

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 26

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 27

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 27

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Feb 27

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 27

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 28

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 28

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Mar 01

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 01

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Mar 03

Karachi Kings Kk

Mar 03

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Mar 03

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Mar 03

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Mar 04

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 04

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Mar 05

Karachi Kings Kk

Mar 05

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Mar 06

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 06

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Mar 06

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Mar 06

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Mar 07

Multan Sultans Ms

Mar 07

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Mar 07

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 07

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Mar 10

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Mar 10

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Mar 11

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 11

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Mar 12

Multan Sultans Ms

Mar 12

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Mar 12

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 12

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Mar 13

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Mar 13

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Mar 13

Multan Sultans Ms

Mar 13

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Mar 14

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Mar 14

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Mar 14

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 14

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Mar 15

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 15

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Mar 16

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 16

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Mar 18

TBC

Mar 18

TBC

notstarted

Mar 19

TBC

Mar 19

TBC

notstarted

Mar 20

TBC

Mar 20

TBC

notstarted

Mar 22

TBC

Mar 22

TBC

notstarted

Time Wednesday Feb 24 2021
By
Faizan Lakhani

PSL 2021, Match preview: Karachi Kings take on Islamabad United today

By
Faizan Lakhani

Time Wednesday Feb 24, 2021

The image shows players from Karachi Kings and Islamabad United in a match.
  • Karachi Kings will surely be aiming for another win and get on top of the points table with Lahore Qalandars today
  • Karachi Kings seem the most balanced side this season and have their bases covered
  • Islamabad United is not going to be an easy sail for the Kings.

KARACHI: Defending champions Karachi Kings will look to continue their winning streak when they take on former champions Islamabad United in match number 6 of the Pakistan Super League’s (PSL) sixth edition at the National Stadium today.

Karachi went off to a victorious start against Quetta Gladiators in the opening match of the league, chasing a target of 122 in less than 14 overs.

They are, it seems, the most balanced side this season and have their bases covered. With Babar Azam, Colin Ingram, Sharjeel Khan making the Kings’ batting look formidable, the current form of Joe Clarke - the 24-year-old wicketkeeper who scored 46 runs off 23 against Quetta – gives them a boost along with Mohammad Nabi who gives all-round strength to Kings’ outlook.

Read more: 'Lahori' Azhar Ali backs Qalandars to lift PSL 2021 trophy

Mohammad Aamir, Daniel Christian along with youngsters Arshad Iqbal and Waqas Maqsood, their bowling also looks quite strong.

Karachi Kings will surely be aiming for another win and get on top of the points table with Lahore Qalandars today.

But, unlike Quetta Gladiators, Islamabad United is not going to be an easy sail for Kings. The champions of the 2016 and 2018 seasons stared the 2021 edition with a win when they defeated Multan Sultans by 3 wickets.

The win against Sultans earlier showed the depth in United’s batting as Lews Gregory smashed an unbeaten 49 off 31 and Faheem Ashraf hitting 22 off 12.

Read more: Chris Gayle vows to rejoin Quetta Gladiators in Lahore leg

Squads:

Karachi Kings: Amir Yamin, Arshad Iqbal, Babar Azam, Colin Ingram, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Aamir, Sharjeel Khan, Waqas Maqsood, Mohammad Nabi, Dan Christian, Chadwick Walton, Joe Clarke, Noor Ahmad, Danish Aziz, Mohammad Ilyas, Zeeshan Malik, Qasim Akram

Islamabad United: Alex Hales, Asif Ali, Fawad Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Hussain Talat, Musa Khan, Shadab Khan, Zafar Gohar, Hassan Ali, Paul Stirling, Lewis Gregory, Phil Salt, Rohail Nazir, Ali Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Ahmed Saifi Abdullah, Zeeshan Zameer

Watch all “PSL” matches and “PSL live” stream on geo super

Advertisement

More From PSL

View All news

PointS Table

Team mat Points
Lahore Qalandars Lahore Qalandars 2 4
Karachi Kings Karachi Kings 1 2
Islamabad United Islamabad United 1 2
Peshawar Zalmi Peshawar Zalmi 2 2
Multan Sultans Multan Sultans 2 0
Quetta Gladiators Quetta Gladiators 2 0

@geonews_sport

@thePSLt20