PSL 2021: After Chris Gayle, Hasan Ali shows his moves in Googly challenge

Wednesday Feb 24, 2021
KARACHI: Cricket Hasan Ali became the latest star to join the Pakistan Super League’s (PSL) Googly challenge.
The PSL posted a video of Hasan doing the moves to the Googly song released as part of the PSL’s album called “Taranay”.
“Hasan Ali bringing some masti to the HBL PSL 6 Googly Challenge!” the PSL had said along with the video on Instagram.
The PSL had recently released its album called Taranay and thrown the Googly challenge for the fans based on the name of the song.
Googly was sung by musician Rehman Afshar, commonly known as Maanu, and rapper Rozeo.
Before Hasan, West Indian cricketer Chris Gayle and Afghanistan’s leg spinner Rashid Khan had also taken part in the challenge.
|Team
|mat
|Points
|Lahore Qalandars
|2
|4
|Karachi Kings
|1
|2
|Islamabad United
|1
|2
|Peshawar Zalmi
|2
|2
|Multan Sultans
|2
|0
|Quetta Gladiators
|2
|0