Zahid Mehmood credits Ramzan tournaments for growth; eyes win for Gladiators in PSL

Feb 20

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 20

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Karachi Kings won by 7 wickets

Feb 21

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 21

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Lahore Qalandars won by 4 wkts

Feb 21

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 21

Multan Sultans Ms

Islamabad United won by 3 wickets

Feb 22

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 22

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Lahore Qalandars won by 9 wkts

Feb 23

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 23

Multan Sultans Ms

Peshawar Zalmi won by 6 wickets

Feb 24

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 24

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 5 wkts

Feb 26

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 26

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Feb 26

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 26

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 27

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 27

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Feb 27

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 27

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 28

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 28

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Mar 01

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 01

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Mar 03

Karachi Kings Kk

Mar 03

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Mar 03

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Mar 03

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Mar 04

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 04

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Mar 05

Karachi Kings Kk

Mar 05

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Mar 06

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 06

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Mar 06

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Mar 06

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Mar 07

Multan Sultans Ms

Mar 07

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Mar 07

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 07

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Mar 10

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Mar 10

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Mar 11

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 11

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Mar 12

Multan Sultans Ms

Mar 12

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Mar 12

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 12

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Mar 13

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Mar 13

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Mar 13

Multan Sultans Ms

Mar 13

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Mar 14

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Mar 14

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Mar 14

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 14

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Mar 15

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 15

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Mar 16

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 16

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Mar 18

TBC

Mar 18

TBC

notstarted

Mar 19

TBC

Mar 19

TBC

notstarted

Mar 20

TBC

Mar 20

TBC

notstarted

Mar 22

TBC

Mar 22

TBC

notstarted

Time Thursday Feb 25 2021
Faizan Lakhani

Zahid Mehmood credits Ramzan tournaments for growth; eyes win for Gladiators in PSL

Faizan Lakhani

Time Thursday Feb 25, 2021

Quetta Gladiators's Zahid Mehmood celebrates after taking a wicket during Pakistan Super League. — PSL/File

  • Zahid Mehmood confident of a comeback by Quetta Gladiators in PSL despite a poor start
  • Mehmood says Ramzan tournaments helped him grow as a cricketer
  • "I aim to do well for my team and make Quetta Gladiators win with my performance," he says

KARACHI: Leg spinner Zahid Mehmood, hailing from Dadu, has credited participation in traditional Ramzan tournaments in Karachi for his growth.

The 32-year-old spinner made his T20I debut for Pakistan earlier this year during series against South Africa and impressed everyone with the way he announced his arrival in his first game.

In Pakistan Super League (PSL), Mehmood is playing for Quetta Gladiators and is confident of a good show and a comeback by his team in the tournament despite a poor start.

Read more: Karachi Kings’ Sharjeel Khan elated after masterful century

“We are working hard and there is no reason why can’t we come back; we all are eager to do well and have our eyes set on qualifying for the final of PSL,” he said about his side’s chances in the PSL after two defeats in two games against Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars, respectively.

Mehmood was born in Dadu and was picked to represent Hyderabad in first-class cricket in 2009. Since then, in 49 first-class matches so far, he has picked up 144 wickets, with 5 five-wicket hauls. He has picked up 45 wickets in 31 List A matches.

When asked about his journey from Dadu to the national side, the cricketer said that it wasn’t an easy journey because there were no facilities in the rural area of Sindh.

Read more: PSL 2021 to now be held with 50% attendees after NCOC's nod

He, however, said that playing Ramzan cricket in Karachi helped him.

“To come from Dadu and play for Pakistan wasn’t an easy journey. Playing Ramzan cricket in Karachi has helped me because there were no facilities in Dadu. I used to come to Karachi for competitive cricket, and playing in traditional Ramzan tournaments has helped me a lot,” he said.

Having already made his debut for Pakistan, Mehmood has now set his eyes on helping his PSL side do well in the tournament.

Watch: Karachi's Sharjeel Khan leaves Islamabad shell-shocked with back-to-back sixes

“I aim to do well for my team and make Quetta Gladiators win through my performance,” he concluded.

Watch all “PSL” matches and “PSL live” stream on geo super

PointS Table

Team mat Points
Lahore Qalandars Lahore Qalandars 2 4
Islamabad United Islamabad United 2 4
Karachi Kings Karachi Kings 2 2
Peshawar Zalmi Peshawar Zalmi 2 2
Multan Sultans Multan Sultans 2 0
Quetta Gladiators Quetta Gladiators 2 0

