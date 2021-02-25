Zahid Mehmood credits Ramzan tournaments for growth; eyes win for Gladiators in PSL

Quetta Gladiators's Zahid Mehmood celebrates after taking a wicket during Pakistan Super League. — PSL/File

Zahid Mehmood confident of a comeback by Quetta Gladiators in PSL despite a poor start

Mehmood says Ramzan tournaments helped him grow as a cricketer

"I aim to do well for my team and make Quetta Gladiators win with my performance," he says

KARACHI: Leg spinner Zahid Mehmood, hailing from Dadu, has credited participation in traditional Ramzan tournaments in Karachi for his growth.



The 32-year-old spinner made his T20I debut for Pakistan earlier this year during series against South Africa and impressed everyone with the way he announced his arrival in his first game.

In Pakistan Super League (PSL), Mehmood is playing for Quetta Gladiators and is confident of a good show and a comeback by his team in the tournament despite a poor start.

“We are working hard and there is no reason why can’t we come back; we all are eager to do well and have our eyes set on qualifying for the final of PSL,” he said about his side’s chances in the PSL after two defeats in two games against Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars, respectively.

Mehmood was born in Dadu and was picked to represent Hyderabad in first-class cricket in 2009. Since then, in 49 first-class matches so far, he has picked up 144 wickets, with 5 five-wicket hauls. He has picked up 45 wickets in 31 List A matches.

When asked about his journey from Dadu to the national side, the cricketer said that it wasn’t an easy journey because there were no facilities in the rural area of Sindh.

He, however, said that playing Ramzan cricket in Karachi helped him.



“To come from Dadu and play for Pakistan wasn’t an easy journey. Playing Ramzan cricket in Karachi has helped me because there were no facilities in Dadu. I used to come to Karachi for competitive cricket, and playing in traditional Ramzan tournaments has helped me a lot,” he said.

Having already made his debut for Pakistan, Mehmood has now set his eyes on helping his PSL side do well in the tournament.

“I aim to do well for my team and make Quetta Gladiators win through my performance,” he concluded.