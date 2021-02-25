PSL 2021: Watch Chris Gayle taking on the hilarious 'Shalwar Challenge'

Geo.tv

Feb 20

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 20

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Karachi Kings won by 7 wickets

Feb 21

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 21

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Lahore Qalandars won by 4 wkts

Feb 21

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 21

Multan Sultans Ms

Islamabad United won by 3 wickets

Feb 22

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 22

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Lahore Qalandars won by 9 wkts

Feb 23

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 23

Multan Sultans Ms

Peshawar Zalmi won by 6 wickets

Feb 24

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 24

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 5 wkts

Feb 26

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 26

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Feb 26

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 26

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 27

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 27

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Feb 27

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 27

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 28

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 28

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Mar 01

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 01

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Mar 03

Karachi Kings Kk

Mar 03

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Mar 03

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Mar 03

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Mar 04

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 04

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Mar 05

Karachi Kings Kk

Mar 05

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Mar 06

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 06

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Mar 06

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Mar 06

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Mar 07

Multan Sultans Ms

Mar 07

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Mar 07

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 07

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Mar 10

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Mar 10

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Mar 11

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 11

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Mar 12

Multan Sultans Ms

Mar 12

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Mar 12

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 12

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Mar 13

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Mar 13

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Mar 13

Multan Sultans Ms

Mar 13

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Mar 14

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Mar 14

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Mar 14

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 14

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Mar 15

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 15

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Mar 16

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 16

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Mar 18

TBC

Mar 18

TBC

notstarted

Mar 19

TBC

Mar 19

TBC

notstarted

Mar 20

TBC

Mar 20

TBC

notstarted

Mar 22

TBC

Mar 22

TBC

notstarted

Time Thursday Feb 25 2021
By
Web Desk

PSL 2021: Watch Chris Gayle taking on the hilarious 'Shalwar Challenge'

By
Web Desk

Time Thursday Feb 25, 2021

West-Indian cricketer Chris Gayle. Photo: File

'Universe Boss' Chris Gayle, who recently said that he is excited to be in Pakistan for the first time in 15 years for the Pakistan Super League (PSL)'s sixth edition, recently took on the unique "shalwar challenge," one which left him amazed.

In a video uploaded to Twitter and YouTube by the PSL, Chris is asked to put a drawstring in a shalwar within record time.

Although he accepts the challenge, he seems to be surprised by the width of the shalwar's waistband.

Read more: Quetta Gladiators' Chris Gayle says he can do 'wonders in even two PSL 6 matches'

"What?? Whose waist is this," the player asks upon seeing the shalwar. 

As he starts putting drawstring in the shalwar, he continues to express his shock at the width of its waistband.

"This person eats too much!! I don't know what this person has been eating," the cricketer said. "[Is this] extra large? It's gotta be a joke."

He goes on to say that the person for whom the shalwar was stiched should "stay away from meat," and "he should be a proper vegan."

At the end of the video, Chris Gayle wears the shalwar, without pulling the drawstring, and bursts into laughter. 

The clip also shows some funny bloopers wherein the 41-year-old cricketer could be seeing struggling to wear the shalwar and getting help from other people.

Read more: Pakistan is one of the safest places in the world: Chris Gayle

Watch all “PSL” matches and “PSL live” stream on geo super

Advertisement

More From PSL

View All news

PointS Table

Team mat Points
Lahore Qalandars Lahore Qalandars 2 4
Islamabad United Islamabad United 2 4
Karachi Kings Karachi Kings 2 2
Peshawar Zalmi Peshawar Zalmi 2 2
Multan Sultans Multan Sultans 2 0
Quetta Gladiators Quetta Gladiators 2 0

@geonews_sport

@thePSLt20