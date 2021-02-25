PSL 2021: Watch Chris Gayle taking on the hilarious 'Shalwar Challenge'

West-Indian cricketer Chris Gayle. Photo: File

'Universe Boss' Chris Gayle, who recently said that he is excited to be in Pakistan for the first time in 15 years for the Pakistan Super League (PSL)'s sixth edition, recently took on the unique "shalwar challenge," one which left him amazed.



In a video uploaded to Twitter and YouTube by the PSL, Chris is asked to put a drawstring in a shalwar within record time.

Although he accepts the challenge, he seems to be surprised by the width of the shalwar's waistband.

Read more: Quetta Gladiators' Chris Gayle says he can do 'wonders in even two PSL 6 matches'

"What?? Whose waist is this," the player asks upon seeing the shalwar.

As he starts putting drawstring in the shalwar, he continues to express his shock at the width of its waistband.

"This person eats too much!! I don't know what this person has been eating," the cricketer said. "[Is this] extra large? It's gotta be a joke."

He goes on to say that the person for whom the shalwar was stiched should "stay away from meat," and "he should be a proper vegan."

At the end of the video, Chris Gayle wears the shalwar, without pulling the drawstring, and bursts into laughter.



The clip also shows some funny bloopers wherein the 41-year-old cricketer could be seeing struggling to wear the shalwar and getting help from other people.

Read more: Pakistan is one of the safest places in the world: Chris Gayle