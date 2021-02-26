PSL live cricket score, Match 7: Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans

KARACHI: Lahore Qalandars, who are in red-hot form, will take on Multan Sultans in the seventh match of the Pakistan Super League scheduled for today (Friday).

The match will start at 3pm at the National Stadium in Karachi.

The Lahore Qalandars will be hoping to extend their winning streak in the PSL 2021 while Multan Sultans would looking to open their account on the points table.



The Qalandars, who have so far had a dream start in PSL 6, defeated former champions Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators in the first two games of their side.

On the other hand, the Multan Sultans have had a bad start to the season after new captain Mohammad Rizwan took charge of the team. They have lost their first two matches against Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi.

Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans have faced each other seven times with Lahore winning four times against their opponents from Southern Punjab.



The ball-by-ball commentary of the match can be seen below: