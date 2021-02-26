PSL live cricket score, Match 7: Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans

Geo.tv

Feb 20

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 20

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Karachi Kings won by 7 wickets

Feb 21

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 21

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Lahore Qalandars won by 4 wkts

Feb 21

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 21

Multan Sultans Ms

Islamabad United won by 3 wickets

Feb 22

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 22

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Lahore Qalandars won by 9 wkts

Feb 23

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 23

Multan Sultans Ms

Peshawar Zalmi won by 6 wickets

Feb 24

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 24

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 5 wkts

Feb 26

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 26

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Feb 26

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 26

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 27

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 27

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Feb 27

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 27

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 28

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 28

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Mar 01

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 01

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Mar 03

Karachi Kings Kk

Mar 03

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Mar 03

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Mar 03

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Mar 04

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 04

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Mar 05

Karachi Kings Kk

Mar 05

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Mar 06

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 06

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Mar 06

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Mar 06

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Mar 07

Multan Sultans Ms

Mar 07

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Mar 07

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 07

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Mar 10

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Mar 10

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Mar 11

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 11

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Mar 12

Multan Sultans Ms

Mar 12

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Mar 12

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 12

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Mar 13

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Mar 13

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Mar 13

Multan Sultans Ms

Mar 13

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Mar 14

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Mar 14

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Mar 14

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 14

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Mar 15

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 15

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Mar 16

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 16

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Mar 18

TBC

Mar 18

TBC

notstarted

Mar 19

TBC

Mar 19

TBC

notstarted

Mar 20

TBC

Mar 20

TBC

notstarted

Mar 22

TBC

Mar 22

TBC

notstarted

Time Friday Feb 26 2021
By
Web Desk

PSL live cricket score, Match 7: Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans

By
Web Desk

Time Friday Feb 26, 2021

KARACHI: Lahore Qalandars, who are in red-hot form, will take on Multan Sultans in the seventh match of the Pakistan Super League scheduled for today (Friday). 

The match will start at 3pm at the National Stadium in Karachi. 

The Lahore Qalandars will be hoping to extend their winning streak in the PSL 2021 while Multan Sultans would looking to open their account on the points table.

The Qalandars, who have so far had a dream start in PSL 6, defeated  former champions Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators in the first two games of their side.

On the other hand, the Multan Sultans have had a bad start to the season after new captain Mohammad Rizwan took charge of the team. They have lost their first two matches against Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi.

Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans have faced each other seven times with Lahore winning four times against their opponents from Southern Punjab.

The ball-by-ball commentary of the match can be seen below:

Watch all “PSL” matches and “PSL live” stream on geo super

PointS Table

Team mat Points
Lahore Qalandars Lahore Qalandars 2 4
Islamabad United Islamabad United 2 4
Karachi Kings Karachi Kings 2 2
Peshawar Zalmi Peshawar Zalmi 2 2
Multan Sultans Multan Sultans 2 0
Quetta Gladiators Quetta Gladiators 2 0

