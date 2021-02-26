PSL 2021: Mahira Khan takes the Googly challenge to 'next level'

Pakistan Super League (PSL)'s franchise Peshawar Zalmi appointed Mahira Khan as their ambassador once again for its sixth edition. Photo:File.

Renowned Pakistani actress Mahira Khan, who was recently reappointed as the ambassador of Pakistan Super League's franchise Peshawar Zalmi, partook in the trending "Googly challenge" and showed her dance moves.

Mahira moved to the tune of the "Googly song," which has been released as part of the PSL’s album called “Taranay”.

According to the PSL, which uploaded a video of the actress carrying out the challenge on Twitter, she took the challenge to "the next level."

"The #googlychallenge just went up to the next level as Queen @TheMahiraKhan steps up!" the tweet said.

The PSL also asked fans and cricket enthusiasts to perform their own Googly challenge and upload it to Twitter along with the hashtag #GooglyChallenge.

PSL's Googly challenge has become quite the rage among cricketers these days. A few days ago, cricketer Hasan Ali became the latest star to join the bandwagon.

The PSL also uploaded a video of Hasan doing the moves to the Googly song.

Before Hassan, West Indian cricketer Chris Gayle and Afghanistan’s leg spinner Rashid Khan had also taken part in the challenge.



Googly was sung by musician Rehman Afshar, commonly known as Maanu, and rapper Rozeo.

