PSL 2021: Mahira Khan takes the Googly challenge to 'next level'

Feb 20

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 20

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Karachi Kings won by 7 wickets

Feb 21

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 21

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Lahore Qalandars won by 4 wkts

Feb 21

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 21

Multan Sultans Ms

Islamabad United won by 3 wickets

Feb 22

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 22

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Lahore Qalandars won by 9 wkts

Feb 23

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 23

Multan Sultans Ms

Peshawar Zalmi won by 6 wickets

Feb 24

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 24

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 5 wkts

Feb 26

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 26

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 7 wickets

Feb 26

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 26

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Peshawar Zalmi won by 3 wkts

Feb 27

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 27

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Feb 27

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 27

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 28

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 28

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Mar 01

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 01

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Mar 03

Karachi Kings Kk

Mar 03

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Mar 03

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Mar 03

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Mar 04

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 04

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Mar 05

Karachi Kings Kk

Mar 05

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Mar 06

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 06

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Mar 06

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Mar 06

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Mar 07

Multan Sultans Ms

Mar 07

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Mar 07

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 07

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Mar 10

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Mar 10

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Mar 11

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 11

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Mar 12

Multan Sultans Ms

Mar 12

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Mar 12

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 12

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Mar 13

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Mar 13

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Mar 13

Multan Sultans Ms

Mar 13

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Mar 14

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Mar 14

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Mar 14

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 14

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Mar 15

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 15

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Mar 16

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 16

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Mar 18

TBC

Mar 18

TBC

notstarted

Mar 19

TBC

Mar 19

TBC

notstarted

Mar 20

TBC

Mar 20

TBC

notstarted

Mar 22

TBC

Mar 22

TBC

notstarted

Time Friday Feb 26 2021
By
Web Desk

PSL 2021: Mahira Khan takes the Googly challenge to 'next level'

By
Web Desk

Time Friday Feb 26, 2021

Pakistan Super League (PSL)'s franchise Peshawar Zalmi appointed Mahira Khan as their ambassador once again for its sixth edition. Photo:File.
  • Peshawar Zalmi ambassador Mahira Khan performs PSL's Googly challenge and shows her dance moves.
  • PSL says the actress took the challenge to "the next level".
  • Before Mahira, cricketers Hassan Ali, Chris Gayle, and Rashid Khan also participated in the challenge.

Renowned Pakistani actress Mahira Khan, who was recently reappointed as the ambassador of Pakistan Super League's franchise Peshawar Zalmi, partook in the trending "Googly challenge" and showed her dance moves.

Mahira moved to the tune of the "Googly song," which has been released as part of the PSL’s album called “Taranay”.

According to the PSL, which uploaded a video of the actress carrying out the challenge on Twitter, she took the challenge to "the next level."

"The #googlychallenge just went up to the next level as Queen @TheMahiraKhan steps up!" the tweet said.

The PSL also asked fans and cricket enthusiasts to perform their own Googly challenge and upload it to Twitter along with the hashtag #GooglyChallenge. 

PSL's Googly challenge has become quite the rage among cricketers these days. A few days ago, cricketer Hasan Ali became the latest star to join the bandwagon.

The PSL also uploaded a video of Hasan doing the moves to the Googly song.

Read more: PSL 2021: Watch Chris Gayle taking on the hilarious 'Shalwar Challenge'

Before Hassan, West Indian cricketer Chris Gayle and Afghanistan’s leg spinner Rashid Khan had also taken part in the challenge.

Googly was sung by musician Rehman Afshar, commonly known as Maanu, and rapper Rozeo.

Read more: PSL 2021: Mahira Khan re-appointed as brand ambassador for Peshawar Zalmi

Watch all “PSL” matches and “PSL live” stream on geo super

PointS Table

Team mat Points
Islamabad United Islamabad United 2 4
Peshawar Zalmi Peshawar Zalmi 3 4
Lahore Qalandars Lahore Qalandars 3 4
Karachi Kings Karachi Kings 2 2
Multan Sultans Multan Sultans 3 2
Quetta Gladiators Quetta Gladiators 3 0

