PSL 2021: Dew didn't let Quetta Gladiators bowl properly, says Moin Khan

Quetta Gladiators head coach Moin Khan believes his bowlers are unable to deliver because the dew isn't allowing the to get a proper grip on the ball

Says fielding plays an important role in such a situation

Khan says the Gladiators are working hard and will try their best to bounce back in the matches to come

KARACHI: Moin Khan, the head coach of PSL team Quetta Gladiators and former captain Pakistan cricket team, says conditions are not favourable for sides bowling in the second inning during the PSL matches in Karachi.



His side was beaten by Peshawar Zalmi in high-scoring match Friday night and Khan believes that it was because of dew that his bowlers were unable to bowl properly.

“Our batting is doing well and putting good totals in the board but unfortunately, our bowling is unable to delivery the way it should’ve been and it is mainly because of dew factor which isn’t allowing them a proper grip on the ball,” Khan said in post-match interview.

He disagreed with the observation that the match slipped out of Quetta’s hand when Dale Steyn conceded 21 runs in the penultimate over of the inning and identified fielding as a major concern.

Read more: Peshawar Zalmi beat Quetta Gladiators by 3 wickets

“In such conditions, specially when you’re bowling second and when [the] ball is getting wet due to dew, your fielding plays an important role. We dropped a catch of Haider Ali who scored a 50 and then missed run outs. We should’ve done fielded better,” the former Pakistan captain said, while highlighting the reasons for his side’s defeat.

He, however, said that the Gladiators are working hard and will try their best to bounce back in the matches to come. He reminded the bowlers that if conditions are unfavourable, they should come with some variations.

The Gladiators coach said he will work to lift the morale of his bowlers.

He also praised Sarfaraz Ahmed and said that the wicket-keeper batsman is working hard and aims to make a comeback.

PSL 2021: Mahira Khan takes the Googly challenge to 'next level'

“Sarfaraz is a wonderful professional and has always played well, be it for the Gladiators or the Pakistan team. He has always stepped up whenever the team wanted him to do well," Khan said, adding that Ahmed has competition with Rizwan, who is also in tremendous form and doing very good for his team.

"It is a good healthy competition between the two,” said Khan, who himself used to have similar competition with fellow wicket keeper Rashid Latif during his playing days.