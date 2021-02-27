PSL 2021: Dew didn't let Quetta Gladiators bowl properly, says Moin Khan

Geo.tv

Feb 20

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 20

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Karachi Kings won by 7 wickets

Feb 21

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 21

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Lahore Qalandars won by 4 wkts

Feb 21

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 21

Multan Sultans Ms

Islamabad United won by 3 wickets

Feb 22

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 22

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Lahore Qalandars won by 9 wkts

Feb 23

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 23

Multan Sultans Ms

Peshawar Zalmi won by 6 wickets

Feb 24

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 24

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 5 wkts

Feb 26

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 26

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 7 wickets

Feb 26

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 26

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Peshawar Zalmi won by 3 wkts

Feb 27

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 27

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Feb 27

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 27

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 28

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 28

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Mar 01

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 01

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Mar 03

Karachi Kings Kk

Mar 03

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Mar 03

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Mar 03

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Mar 04

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 04

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Mar 05

Karachi Kings Kk

Mar 05

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Mar 06

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 06

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Mar 06

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Mar 06

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Mar 07

Multan Sultans Ms

Mar 07

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Mar 07

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 07

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Mar 10

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Mar 10

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Mar 11

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 11

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Mar 12

Multan Sultans Ms

Mar 12

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Mar 12

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 12

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Mar 13

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Mar 13

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Mar 13

Multan Sultans Ms

Mar 13

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Mar 14

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Mar 14

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Mar 14

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 14

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Mar 15

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 15

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Mar 16

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 16

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Mar 18

TBC

Mar 18

TBC

notstarted

Mar 19

TBC

Mar 19

TBC

notstarted

Mar 20

TBC

Mar 20

TBC

notstarted

Mar 22

TBC

Mar 22

TBC

notstarted

Time Saturday Feb 27 2021
By
Faizan Lakhani

PSL 2021: Dew didn't let Quetta Gladiators bowl properly, says Moin Khan

By
Faizan Lakhani

Time Saturday Feb 27, 2021

  • Quetta Gladiators head coach Moin Khan believes his bowlers are unable to deliver because the dew isn't allowing the to get a proper grip on the ball
  • Says fielding plays an important role in such a situation
  • Khan says the Gladiators are working hard and will try their best to bounce back in the matches to come

KARACHI: Moin Khan, the head coach of PSL team Quetta Gladiators and former captain Pakistan cricket team, says conditions are not favourable for sides bowling in the second inning during the PSL matches in Karachi.

His side was beaten by Peshawar Zalmi in high-scoring match Friday night and Khan believes that it was because of dew that his bowlers were unable to bowl properly. 

“Our batting is doing well and putting good totals in the board but unfortunately, our bowling is unable to delivery the way it should’ve been and it is mainly because of dew factor which isn’t allowing them a proper grip on the ball,” Khan said in post-match interview.

He disagreed with the observation that the match slipped out of Quetta’s hand when Dale Steyn conceded 21 runs in the penultimate over of the inning and identified fielding as a major concern.

Read more: Peshawar Zalmi beat Quetta Gladiators by 3 wickets

“In such conditions, specially when you’re bowling second and when [the] ball is getting wet due to dew, your fielding plays an important role. We dropped a catch of Haider Ali who scored a 50 and then missed run outs. We should’ve done fielded better,” the former Pakistan captain said, while highlighting the reasons for his side’s defeat.

He, however, said that the Gladiators are working hard and will try their best to bounce back in the matches to come. He reminded the bowlers that if conditions are unfavourable, they should come with some variations.

The Gladiators coach said he will work to lift the morale of his bowlers.

He also praised Sarfaraz Ahmed and said that the wicket-keeper batsman is working hard and aims to make a comeback.

PSL 2021: Mahira Khan takes the Googly challenge to 'next level'

“Sarfaraz is a wonderful professional and has always played well, be it for the Gladiators or the Pakistan team. He has always stepped up whenever the team wanted him to do well," Khan said, adding that Ahmed has competition with Rizwan, who is also in tremendous form and doing very good for his team. 

"It is a good healthy competition between the two,” said Khan, who himself used to have similar competition with fellow wicket keeper Rashid Latif during his playing days.

Watch all “PSL” matches and “PSL live” stream on geo super

Advertisement

More From PSL

View All news

PointS Table

Team mat Points
Islamabad United Islamabad United 2 4
Peshawar Zalmi Peshawar Zalmi 3 4
Lahore Qalandars Lahore Qalandars 3 4
Karachi Kings Karachi Kings 2 2
Multan Sultans Multan Sultans 3 2
Quetta Gladiators Quetta Gladiators 3 0

@geonews_sport

@thePSLt20