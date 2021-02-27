PSL 2021: Haider Ali wants to mirror Rohit Sharma's batting style

Geo.tv

Feb 20

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 20

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Karachi Kings won by 7 wickets

Feb 21

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 21

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Lahore Qalandars won by 4 wkts

Feb 21

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 21

Multan Sultans Ms

Islamabad United won by 3 wickets

Feb 22

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 22

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Lahore Qalandars won by 9 wkts

Feb 23

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 23

Multan Sultans Ms

Peshawar Zalmi won by 6 wickets

Feb 24

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 24

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 5 wkts

Feb 26

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 26

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 7 wickets

Feb 26

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 26

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Peshawar Zalmi won by 3 wkts

Feb 27

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 27

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Feb 27

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 27

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 28

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 28

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Mar 01

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 01

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Mar 03

Karachi Kings Kk

Mar 03

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Mar 03

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Mar 03

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Mar 04

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 04

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Mar 05

Karachi Kings Kk

Mar 05

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Mar 06

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 06

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Mar 06

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Mar 06

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Mar 07

Multan Sultans Ms

Mar 07

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Mar 07

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 07

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Mar 10

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Mar 10

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Mar 11

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 11

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Mar 12

Multan Sultans Ms

Mar 12

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Mar 12

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 12

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Mar 13

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Mar 13

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Mar 13

Multan Sultans Ms

Mar 13

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Mar 14

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Mar 14

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Mar 14

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 14

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Mar 15

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 15

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Mar 16

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 16

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Mar 18

TBC

Mar 18

TBC

notstarted

Mar 19

TBC

Mar 19

TBC

notstarted

Mar 20

TBC

Mar 20

TBC

notstarted

Mar 22

TBC

Mar 22

TBC

notstarted

Time Saturday Feb 27 2021
By
Faizan Lakhani

PSL 2021: Haider Ali wants to mirror Rohit Sharma's batting style

By
Faizan Lakhani

Time Saturday Feb 27, 2021

Batsman Haider Ali

  • Peshawar Zalmi batsman Haider Ali talks about his favourite player Rohit Sharma
  • Says he wants be as "free-minded" as Sharma is
  • Team work contributed towards Peshawar Zalmi's win against Quetta Gladiators, says Ali

KARACHI: Pakistan and Peshawar Zalmi’s young batsman Haider Ali has once again expressed the wish to emulate Indian batsman Rohit Sharma, saying he wants to be as free-minded as Sharma is.

In a post-match interview after Zalmi’s win over Quetta Gladiators in a nail-biting game, the 20-year-old said that Sharma was always his favourite batsman.

“My favourite player is Rohit Sharma, I’ve always liked him and want to emulate him, he plays with a free mind and I want to do the same,” Ali said.

PSL 2021: Dew didn't let Quetta Gladiators bowl properly, says Moin Khan

Ali, who was part of Pakistan’s U19 squad earlier, has now played 10 T20Is and 2 ODIs for the country. He feels people always expect more from the player once he gets the label of an international cricketer and it increases responsibility on players.

“Once you play for your country, people’s expectations increase which makes you work even harder and give 100% in each game you play. I try not to disappoint fans who have expectations from me,” he said.

“I want to be the best batsman here and even if I am not, I want to be among the top five batsmen of Pakistan Super League,” Ali said about his goals in PSL 2021.

Read more: Peshawar Zalmi beat Quetta Gladiators by 3 wickets

Talking about the game against Gladiators, Ali said that it was team work and everyone contributed to the victory. He hoped that Zalmi will continue with the momentum in the matches to come.

“Everyone contributed to the win. Imam scored in the start, Shoaib Malik chipped-in in the middle and then towards the end, it was Rutherford who did it for us. So it was a collective effort,” Ali said.

Watch all “PSL” matches and “PSL live” stream on geo super

Advertisement

More From PSL

View All news

PointS Table

Team mat Points
Islamabad United Islamabad United 2 4
Peshawar Zalmi Peshawar Zalmi 3 4
Lahore Qalandars Lahore Qalandars 3 4
Karachi Kings Karachi Kings 2 2
Multan Sultans Multan Sultans 3 2
Quetta Gladiators Quetta Gladiators 3 0

@geonews_sport

@thePSLt20