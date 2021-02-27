PSL 2021, match preview: Multan Sultans to face Karachi Kings today

Geo.tv

Feb 20

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 20

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Karachi Kings won by 7 wickets

Feb 21

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 21

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Lahore Qalandars won by 4 wkts

Feb 21

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 21

Multan Sultans Ms

Islamabad United won by 3 wickets

Feb 22

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 22

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Lahore Qalandars won by 9 wkts

Feb 23

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 23

Multan Sultans Ms

Peshawar Zalmi won by 6 wickets

Feb 24

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 24

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 5 wkts

Feb 26

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 26

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 7 wickets

Feb 26

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 26

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Peshawar Zalmi won by 3 wkts

Feb 27

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 27

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Feb 27

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 27

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 28

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 28

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Mar 01

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 01

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Mar 03

Karachi Kings Kk

Mar 03

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Mar 03

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Mar 03

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Mar 04

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 04

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Mar 05

Karachi Kings Kk

Mar 05

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Mar 06

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 06

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Mar 06

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Mar 06

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Mar 07

Multan Sultans Ms

Mar 07

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Mar 07

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 07

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Mar 10

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Mar 10

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Mar 11

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 11

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Mar 12

Multan Sultans Ms

Mar 12

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Mar 12

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 12

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Mar 13

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Mar 13

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Mar 13

Multan Sultans Ms

Mar 13

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Mar 14

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Mar 14

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Mar 14

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 14

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Mar 15

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 15

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Mar 16

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 16

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Mar 18

TBC

Mar 18

TBC

notstarted

Mar 19

TBC

Mar 19

TBC

notstarted

Mar 20

TBC

Mar 20

TBC

notstarted

Mar 22

TBC

Mar 22

TBC

notstarted

Time Saturday Feb 27 2021
By
Faizan Lakhani

PSL 2021, match preview: Multan Sultans to face Karachi Kings today

By
Faizan Lakhani

Time Saturday Feb 27, 2021

Karachi Kings´s Imad Wasim (L) delivers the ball next to Multan Sultan´s Shahid Afridi (R) during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) T20 cricket match between Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium in Lahore on Friday. — AFP
  • Multan Sultans come into the game with their win from last night
  • Rizwan, Babar Azam, Sharjeel Khan and Dhani are players to watch out for
  • Karachi Kings have won 4 out of the 7 times they faced the Multan Sultans in the PSL

Multan Sultans and Karachi Kings will be looking to improve their position on the Pakistan Super League (PSL) points table when the two sides take each other on in match number eight of the PSL 6 on Saturday afternoon.

Read more: PSL 2021: Multan Sultans snap Lahore Qalandars' winning streak

The match is expected to be a good contest as the Sultans will be coming into the game with momentum on their side after picking up an impressive win on Friday. They will look to continue the run and improve their position on the points table which initially suffered a setback after two initial defeats.

Karachi Kings, currently sitting mid-table, having a win under their belt from two games, will not be under as much pressure. Having the likes of Sharjeel Khan and Babar Azam in the top order, the defending champions look comfortable despite their bowling failing to defend an impressive total of 190+ total. However, the same was the case with Multan’s bowling – that received some reprieve when they were able to restrict Lahore Qalandars in their last game.

Read more: Lahore Qalandars 'very confident' to lift PSL's trophy, says Samit Patel

Skipper Mohammad Rizwan, who is now the leading run-scorer in PSL6 with 188 runs from three games, will once again be the key for them.

Read more: PCB elevates Mohammad Rizwan to category A, Fawad Alam to category C of central contracts

Along with him, James Vince and Carlos Brathwaite can play a vital role for the Sultans if they want to exploit the weaknesses of Karachi’s bowling. Shahid Afridi – if it is his day – can destroy any bowling line courtesy penchant for hitting huge sixes.

The Karachi Kings went off to a flying start in the PSL after a big win against the Quetta Gladiators in the tournament opener but were brought humbled by Islamabad United, who chased 197 runs to make Karachi feel the taste of defeat in their second game.

It is expected that the Kings will not push the panic button after the first defeat and will go for the game unchanged at the venue where they last year won the PSL title.

They will also have an advantage of winning four out of the seven times they faced the Multan Sultans in the PSL – including one where the match went down to the super over during last year’s play-off. The Sultans have won just one game against the Kings while two games ended without result.

The match starts at 2:00pm.

Players to watch out for:

Karachi Kings: Sharjeel Khan/Babar Azam

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan/Shahnawaz Dhani

SQUADS

Karachi Kings: Amir Yamin, Arshad Iqbal, Babar Azam, Colin Ingram, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Sharjeel Khan, Waqas Maqsood, Mohammad Nabi, Dan Christian, Chadwick Walton, Joe Clarke, Noor Ahmad, Danish Aziz, Mohammad Ilyas, Zeeshan Malik, Qasim Akram

Multan Sultans: Shahid Afridi, Imran Tahir, James Vince, Khushdil Shah, Rilee Rossouw, Shan Masood, Sohail Tanvir, Usman Qadir, Chris Lynn, Sohail Khan, Mohammad Rizwan, Carlos Brathwaite, Sohaib Maqsood, Sohaib Ullah, Adam Lyth, Shahnawaz Dhani, Muhammad Umar, Imran Khan Sr

PointS Table

Team mat Points
Islamabad United Islamabad United 2 4
Peshawar Zalmi Peshawar Zalmi 3 4
Lahore Qalandars Lahore Qalandars 3 4
Karachi Kings Karachi Kings 2 2
Multan Sultans Multan Sultans 3 2
Quetta Gladiators Quetta Gladiators 3 0

