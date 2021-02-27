PSL 2021, match preview: Multan Sultans to face Karachi Kings today

Karachi Kings´s Imad Wasim (L) delivers the ball next to Multan Sultan´s Shahid Afridi (R) during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) T20 cricket match between Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium in Lahore on Friday. — AFP

Multan Sultans come into the game with their win from last night

Rizwan, Babar Azam, Sharjeel Khan and Dhani are players to watch out for

Karachi Kings have won 4 out of the 7 times they faced the Multan Sultans in the PSL

Multan Sultans and Karachi Kings will be looking to improve their position on the Pakistan Super League (PSL) points table when the two sides take each other on in match number eight of the PSL 6 on Saturday afternoon.

The match is expected to be a good contest as the Sultans will be coming into the game with momentum on their side after picking up an impressive win on Friday. They will look to continue the run and improve their position on the points table which initially suffered a setback after two initial defeats.



Karachi Kings, currently sitting mid-table, having a win under their belt from two games, will not be under as much pressure. Having the likes of Sharjeel Khan and Babar Azam in the top order, the defending champions look comfortable despite their bowling failing to defend an impressive total of 190+ total. However, the same was the case with Multan’s bowling – that received some reprieve when they were able to restrict Lahore Qalandars in their last game.



Skipper Mohammad Rizwan, who is now the leading run-scorer in PSL6 with 188 runs from three games, will once again be the key for them.

Along with him, James Vince and Carlos Brathwaite can play a vital role for the Sultans if they want to exploit the weaknesses of Karachi’s bowling. Shahid Afridi – if it is his day – can destroy any bowling line courtesy penchant for hitting huge sixes.

The Karachi Kings went off to a flying start in the PSL after a big win against the Quetta Gladiators in the tournament opener but were brought humbled by Islamabad United, who chased 197 runs to make Karachi feel the taste of defeat in their second game.

It is expected that the Kings will not push the panic button after the first defeat and will go for the game unchanged at the venue where they last year won the PSL title.

They will also have an advantage of winning four out of the seven times they faced the Multan Sultans in the PSL – including one where the match went down to the super over during last year’s play-off. The Sultans have won just one game against the Kings while two games ended without result.



The match starts at 2:00pm.



Players to watch out for:

Karachi Kings: Sharjeel Khan/Babar Azam

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan/Shahnawaz Dhani

SQUADS

Karachi Kings: Amir Yamin, Arshad Iqbal, Babar Azam, Colin Ingram, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Sharjeel Khan, Waqas Maqsood, Mohammad Nabi, Dan Christian, Chadwick Walton, Joe Clarke, Noor Ahmad, Danish Aziz, Mohammad Ilyas, Zeeshan Malik, Qasim Akram

Multan Sultans: Shahid Afridi, Imran Tahir, James Vince, Khushdil Shah, Rilee Rossouw, Shan Masood, Sohail Tanvir, Usman Qadir, Chris Lynn, Sohail Khan, Mohammad Rizwan, Carlos Brathwaite, Sohaib Maqsood, Sohaib Ullah, Adam Lyth, Shahnawaz Dhani, Muhammad Umar, Imran Khan Sr