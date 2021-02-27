PSL live cricket score, Match 8: Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings

Multan Sultans and Karachi Kings will be hoping to get back to their winning ways as the teams look to solidify their position on the Pakistan Super League (PSL) points table when the two sides take each other on in match number eight of the PSL 6 on Saturday afternoon.

The match is expected to be a good contest as the Sultans will be coming into the game with momentum on their side after picking up an impressive win on Friday against Lahore Qalandars.

The game will begin at 2:00pm at the National Stadium Karachi.

They will look to continue the run and improve their position on the points table which initially suffered a setback after two initial defeats.

On the other hand, the Karachi Kings, currently sitting mid-table, having a win under their belt from two games, will not be under as much pressure.

It is expected that the Kings will field the same playing eleven they have had in the last two games.

In seven head-to-head games, Karachi has defeated Multan Sultans four time. The last yeard both sides had seen each other in the playoffs as well, where the match went down to the super over during.

The Sultans have won just one game against the Kings while two games ended without result.

The ball-by-ball updates from the match can be seen below once the match starts.