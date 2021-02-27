PSL 2021, match preview: Peshawar Zalmi to face Islamabad United today

Geo.tv

Feb 20

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 20

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Karachi Kings won by 7 wickets

Feb 21

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 21

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Lahore Qalandars won by 4 wkts

Feb 21

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 21

Multan Sultans Ms

Islamabad United won by 3 wickets

Feb 22

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 22

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Lahore Qalandars won by 9 wkts

Feb 23

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 23

Multan Sultans Ms

Peshawar Zalmi won by 6 wickets

Feb 24

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 24

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 5 wkts

Feb 26

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 26

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 7 wickets

Feb 26

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 26

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Peshawar Zalmi won by 3 wkts

Feb 27

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 27

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Feb 27

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 27

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 28

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 28

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Mar 01

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 01

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Mar 03

Karachi Kings Kk

Mar 03

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Mar 03

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Mar 03

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Mar 04

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 04

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Mar 05

Karachi Kings Kk

Mar 05

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Mar 06

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 06

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Mar 06

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Mar 06

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Mar 07

Multan Sultans Ms

Mar 07

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Mar 07

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 07

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Mar 10

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Mar 10

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Mar 11

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 11

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Mar 12

Multan Sultans Ms

Mar 12

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Mar 12

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 12

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Mar 13

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Mar 13

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Mar 13

Multan Sultans Ms

Mar 13

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Mar 14

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Mar 14

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Mar 14

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 14

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Mar 15

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 15

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Mar 16

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 16

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Mar 18

TBC

Mar 18

TBC

notstarted

Mar 19

TBC

Mar 19

TBC

notstarted

Mar 20

TBC

Mar 20

TBC

notstarted

Mar 22

TBC

Mar 22

TBC

notstarted

Time Saturday Feb 27 2021
By
Faizan Lakhani

PSL 2021, match preview: Peshawar Zalmi to face Islamabad United today

By
Faizan Lakhani

Time Saturday Feb 27, 2021

Peshawar Zalmi's Kamran Akmal makes unsuccessful attempt for the run out of Islamabad United's Shadab Khan. — AFP/File

  • Islamabad were at the bottom of points table last year, but they have got off to an impressive start in PSL 2021.
  • Peshawar are confident after chasing down two big targets against Quetta Gladiators and Multan Sultans.
  • After the previous 12 encounters, both the teams are levelled at 6-all.

KARACHI: Confident Peshawar Zalmi will be aiming to break the winning streak of two-time former champions Islamabad United when the two sides face each other in match 10 of the Pakistan Super League tonight in Karachi.

Islamabad United finished at the bottom of the points table last year, but this time around, they have got off to an impressive start. They won the two games they have played  so far, beating Multan Sultans by 3 wickets, and defending champions Karachi Kings by 5 wickets.

The management of United will be happy and confident with the way the side has played in both the games and will enter the field tonight to continue showing teamwork, instead of individual glories.

Read more: Peshawar Zalmi beat Quetta Gladiators by 3 wickets

In both the victories so far for Islamabad United, the late middle-order batsmen made important contributions to those successful chases.

Iftikhar Ahmed, Hussain Talat, Alex Hales, and Lewis Gregory have contributed well to keep Johan Botha and Shadab Khan calm and confident ahead of their third game in the tournament.

Peshawar Zalmi, led by Wahab Riaz, got a three-wicket victory against Quetta Gladiators in a dramatic manner as Rutherford and Wahab Riaz destroyed Dale Steyn and other Quetta players in death overs. They have now won two games out of their first three matches of this tournament.

Earlier in this tournament, Zalmi started with a 4-wicket defeat against Lahore Qalanders but claimed a 6-wicket win against Multan Sultans.

Read more: Haider Ali wants to mirror Rohit Sharma's batting style

Zalmi must be confident with their batsmen as Haider Ali, Tom Kohler Cadmore, Imam ul Haq are also looking in good form. The way Zalmis chased the target against Gladiators shows the depth in their batting line as well.

Zalmi will also pin hopes on performances from Mujeeb-ur-Rehman and Saqib Mahmood as they can pose a challenge to Islamabad’s batsmen.

After the previous 12 encounters, both the teams are levelled at 6-all, and both will aim to take the lead tonight.

Picking a favourite for this game is a difficult task, but it seems that Peshawar Zalmi have momentum on their side.

Players to watch out for:

Peshawar Zalmi: Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik

Islamabad United: Alex Hales, Iftekhar Ahmed

Squad:

Peshawar Zalmi: Haider Ali, Kamran Akmal, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Shoaib Malik, Wahab Riaz, David Miller, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Ravi Bopara, Sherfane Rutherford, Amad Butt, Umaid Asif, Saqib Mahmood, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Imran, Mohammad Irfan, Ibrar Ahmed, Mohammad Amir Khan

Islamabad United: Alex Hales, Asif Ali, Fawad Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Hussain Talat, Musa Khan, Shadab Khan, Zafar Gohar, Hassan Ali, Paul Stirling, Lewis Gregory, Phil Salt, Rohail Nazir, Ali Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Ahmed Saifi Abdullah, Zeeshan Zameer

Watch all “PSL” matches and “PSL live” stream on geo super

PointS Table

Team mat Points
Islamabad United Islamabad United 2 4
Peshawar Zalmi Peshawar Zalmi 3 4
Lahore Qalandars Lahore Qalandars 3 4
Karachi Kings Karachi Kings 2 2
Multan Sultans Multan Sultans 3 2
Quetta Gladiators Quetta Gladiators 3 0

