PSL 2021: Shadab Khan disappointed over Islamabad United's below-par performance

Islamabad United captain Shadab Khan speaking to media. Photo courtesy: Geo News

Islamabad United captain Shadab Khan has expressed disappointment over the performance of batsmen from his side.

'We couldn’t execute our plans well and made mistakes,' says Khan.

Islamabad was bowled out for 118 on Saturday night to endure the first defeat and Shadab blamed his batsmen for the loss.

KARACHI: Islamabad United captain Shadab Khan has expressed disappointment over the performance of batsmen from his side after the former champions went down against Peshawar Zalmi in game 10 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Islamabad was bowled out for 118 on Saturday night to endure the first defeat and Shadab blamed his batsmen for the loss.

Speaking in a post-match interview, the Islamabad United captain said: “Our top order isn’t performing the way it should’ve been and doing the same mistake. The same was the case today, we are not learning from our mistakes.

Islamabad was 82-4 against Karachi Kings and 74-6 against Multan Sultans earlier. The lower middle order, although, won it for them but top order remained a concern for Islamabad.

Against Zalmi, they were 6 down with 86 on board but this time the lower middle order didn’t click and the team paid the price for it.

“We couldn’t execute our plans well and made mistakes. We will have to learn from them and try not to repeat the mistakes in the next games,” Khan said.

Read more: PSL 2021, Match Preview: Karachi Kings to clash with arch-rival Lahore Qalandars today

“We need to realise that there are 120 deliveries in a T20 match and you just can’t go for runs on every delivery,” said Shadab who was named Islamabad’s captain last year, adding that his side must try to play the whole 20 overs.

The all-rounder was out of action for around three months before making a comeback in PSL. He said that it wasn’t easy for him to make a comeback but he is now regaining his momentum and will do better as an “all-rounder” in matches to come.

He also hoped for some support from the crowd.

“It's good to have a crowd but I feel that they’re mostly not cheering for us. I hope there will be some supporters for us when we’ll be playing our next game,” said the captain of Islamabad United.