PSL 2021: Shadab Khan disappointed over Islamabad United's below-par performance

Geo.tv

Feb 20

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 20

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Karachi Kings won by 7 wickets

Feb 21

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 21

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Lahore Qalandars won by 4 wkts

Feb 21

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 21

Multan Sultans Ms

Islamabad United won by 3 wickets

Feb 22

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 22

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Lahore Qalandars won by 9 wkts

Feb 23

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 23

Multan Sultans Ms

Peshawar Zalmi won by 6 wickets

Feb 24

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 24

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 5 wkts

Feb 26

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 26

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 7 wickets

Feb 26

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 26

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Peshawar Zalmi won by 3 wkts

Feb 27

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 27

Multan Sultans Ms

Karachi Kings won by 7 wkts

Feb 27

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 27

Islamabad United Iu

Peshawar Zalmi won by 6 wkts

Feb 28

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 28

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Mar 01

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 01

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Mar 03

Karachi Kings Kk

Mar 03

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Mar 03

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Mar 03

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Mar 04

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 04

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Mar 05

Karachi Kings Kk

Mar 05

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Mar 06

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 06

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Mar 06

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Mar 06

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Mar 07

Multan Sultans Ms

Mar 07

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Mar 07

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 07

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Mar 10

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Mar 10

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Mar 11

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 11

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Mar 12

Multan Sultans Ms

Mar 12

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Mar 12

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 12

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Mar 13

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Mar 13

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Mar 13

Multan Sultans Ms

Mar 13

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Mar 14

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Mar 14

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Mar 14

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 14

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Mar 15

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 15

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Mar 16

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 16

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Mar 18

TBC

Mar 18

TBC

notstarted

Mar 19

TBC

Mar 19

TBC

notstarted

Mar 20

TBC

Mar 20

TBC

notstarted

Mar 22

TBC

Mar 22

TBC

notstarted

Time Sunday Feb 28 2021
By
Faizan Lakhani

PSL 2021: Shadab Khan disappointed over Islamabad United's below-par performance

By
Faizan Lakhani

Time Sunday Feb 28, 2021

Islamabad United captain Shadab Khan speaking to media. Photo courtesy: Geo News
  • Islamabad United captain Shadab Khan has expressed disappointment over the performance of batsmen from his side.
  • 'We couldn’t execute our plans well and made mistakes,' says Khan.
  • Islamabad was bowled out for 118 on Saturday night to endure the first defeat and Shadab blamed his batsmen for the loss.

KARACHI: Islamabad United captain Shadab Khan has expressed disappointment over the performance of batsmen from his side after the former champions went down against Peshawar Zalmi in game 10 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Islamabad was bowled out for 118 on Saturday night to endure the first defeat and Shadab blamed his batsmen for the loss.

Speaking in a post-match interview, the Islamabad United captain said: “Our top order isn’t performing the way it should’ve been and doing the same mistake. The same was the case today, we are not learning from our mistakes.

Islamabad was 82-4 against Karachi Kings and 74-6 against Multan Sultans earlier. The lower middle order, although, won it for them but top order remained a concern for Islamabad.

Against Zalmi, they were 6 down with 86 on board but this time the lower middle order didn’t click and the team paid the price for it.

“We couldn’t execute our plans well and made mistakes. We will have to learn from them and try not to repeat the mistakes in the next games,” Khan said.

Read more: PSL 2021, Match Preview: Karachi Kings to clash with arch-rival Lahore Qalandars today

“We need to realise that there are 120 deliveries in a T20 match and you just can’t go for runs on every delivery,” said Shadab who was named Islamabad’s captain last year, adding that his side must try to play the whole 20 overs.

The all-rounder was out of action for around three months before making a comeback in PSL. He said that it wasn’t easy for him to make a comeback but he is now regaining his momentum and will do better as an “all-rounder” in matches to come.

He also hoped for some support from the crowd.

“It's good to have a crowd but I feel that they’re mostly not cheering for us. I hope there will be some supporters for us when we’ll be playing our next game,” said the captain of Islamabad United.

Watch all “PSL” matches and “PSL live” stream on geo super

Advertisement

More From PSL

View All news

PointS Table

Team mat Points
Peshawar Zalmi Peshawar Zalmi 4 6
Karachi Kings Karachi Kings 3 4
Lahore Qalandars Lahore Qalandars 3 4
Islamabad United Islamabad United 3 4
Multan Sultans Multan Sultans 4 2
Quetta Gladiators Quetta Gladiators 3 0

@geonews_sport

@thePSLt20