PSL 2021: Quetta Gladiators’ Dale Steyn angrily reacts to 'midlife crisis' comment

Dale Steyn expresses displeasure over comments passed by the commentators during the Gladiators' game.



"Which commentator said I have a mid-life crisis?" Steyn questions on Twitter.

Steyn didn’t have a good outing on Friday during Quetta’s game against Peshawar.



KARACHI: Quetta Gladiators’ South African fast bowler Dale Steyn has expressed his displeasure over some comments passed by commentators during a match against Peshawar Zalmi.



While the fast bowler didn’t mention any commentator expressing vexation on Twitter, it was obvious from his post that the bowler was referring to New Zealander Simon Doull.

“Which commentator said I have a mid-life crisis?” Steyn questioned in his first of three tweets on Saturday evening.

Simon was heard saying “mid-life crisis with that hair" when TV screens showed Dale Steyn sitting in the dressing room during Quetta’s batting.

Read more: Dale Steyn excited to get going in PSL 2020

“If your job is to talk about the game, then do that. But if you use that airtime to abuse anyone for their weight, sexual choices, ethnic backgrounds, lifestyle, etc, or even hairstyles, then I am afraid I have no time for you as a human. You and anyone else like that to be fair,” the South African cricketer added in his second tweet.

Steyn didn’t have a good outing on Friday during Quetta’s game against Zalmi. He conceded 44 runs from the four overs quota including 21 of the penultimate over when he was hit for three sixes – one by Rutherford and two by Wahab Riaz.

Read more: Dale Steyn set to join Quetta Gladiators after arrival in Karachi

Quetta lost the game by three wickets but Steyn was hopeful of a comeback by his side.

“It was a great time last night, fantastic to play in front of crowds again, cricket is so much better that way,” he said about playing his first game in PSL 6.

“We lost but hope to pull it together in our remaining games. Thanx for the support Have a great weekend everyone,” he said to conclude the series of tweets.