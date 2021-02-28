PSL 2021: Quetta Gladiators’ Dale Steyn angrily reacts to 'midlife crisis' comment

Geo.tv

Feb 20

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 20

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Karachi Kings won by 7 wickets

Feb 21

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 21

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Lahore Qalandars won by 4 wkts

Feb 21

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 21

Multan Sultans Ms

Islamabad United won by 3 wickets

Feb 22

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 22

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Lahore Qalandars won by 9 wkts

Feb 23

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 23

Multan Sultans Ms

Peshawar Zalmi won by 6 wickets

Feb 24

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 24

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 5 wkts

Feb 26

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 26

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 7 wickets

Feb 26

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 26

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Peshawar Zalmi won by 3 wkts

Feb 27

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 27

Multan Sultans Ms

Karachi Kings won by 7 wkts

Feb 27

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 27

Islamabad United Iu

Peshawar Zalmi won by 6 wkts

Feb 28

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 28

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Mar 01

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 01

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Mar 03

Karachi Kings Kk

Mar 03

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Mar 03

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Mar 03

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Mar 04

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 04

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Mar 05

Karachi Kings Kk

Mar 05

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Mar 06

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 06

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Mar 06

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Mar 06

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Mar 07

Multan Sultans Ms

Mar 07

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Mar 07

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 07

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Mar 10

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Mar 10

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Mar 11

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 11

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Mar 12

Multan Sultans Ms

Mar 12

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Mar 12

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 12

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Mar 13

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Mar 13

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Mar 13

Multan Sultans Ms

Mar 13

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Mar 14

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Mar 14

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Mar 14

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 14

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Mar 15

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 15

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Mar 16

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 16

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Mar 18

TBC

Mar 18

TBC

notstarted

Mar 19

TBC

Mar 19

TBC

notstarted

Mar 20

TBC

Mar 20

TBC

notstarted

Mar 22

TBC

Mar 22

TBC

notstarted

Time Sunday Feb 28 2021
By
Faizan Lakhani

PSL 2021: Quetta Gladiators’ Dale Steyn angrily reacts to 'midlife crisis' comment

By
Faizan Lakhani

Time Sunday Feb 28, 2021

  • Dale Steyn expresses displeasure over comments passed by the commentators during the Gladiators' game.
  • "Which commentator said I have a mid-life crisis?" Steyn questions on Twitter.
  • Steyn didn’t have a good outing on Friday during Quetta’s game against Peshawar.

KARACHI: Quetta Gladiators’ South African fast bowler Dale Steyn has expressed his displeasure over some comments passed by commentators during a match against Peshawar Zalmi.

While the fast bowler didn’t mention any commentator expressing vexation on Twitter, it was obvious from his post that the bowler was referring to New Zealander Simon Doull.

“Which commentator said I have a mid-life crisis?” Steyn questioned in his first of three tweets on Saturday evening.

Simon was heard saying “mid-life crisis with that hair" when TV screens showed Dale Steyn sitting in the dressing room during Quetta’s batting.

Read more: Dale Steyn excited to get going in PSL 2020

“If your job is to talk about the game, then do that. But if you use that airtime to abuse anyone for their weight, sexual choices, ethnic backgrounds, lifestyle, etc, or even hairstyles, then I am afraid I have no time for you as a human. You and anyone else like that to be fair,” the South African cricketer added in his second tweet.

Steyn didn’t have a good outing on Friday during Quetta’s game against Zalmi. He conceded 44 runs from the four overs quota including 21 of the penultimate over when he was hit for three sixes – one by Rutherford and two by Wahab Riaz.

Read more: Dale Steyn set to join Quetta Gladiators after arrival in Karachi

Quetta lost the game by three wickets but Steyn was hopeful of a comeback by his side.

“It was a great time last night, fantastic to play in front of crowds again, cricket is so much better that way,” he said about playing his first game in PSL 6.

“We lost but hope to pull it together in our remaining games. Thanx for the support Have a great weekend everyone,” he said to conclude the series of tweets.

PointS Table

Team mat Points
Peshawar Zalmi Peshawar Zalmi 4 6
Karachi Kings Karachi Kings 3 4
Lahore Qalandars Lahore Qalandars 3 4
Islamabad United Islamabad United 3 4
Multan Sultans Multan Sultans 4 2
Quetta Gladiators Quetta Gladiators 3 0

@geonews_sport

@thePSLt20