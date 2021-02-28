PSL 2021: Watch as Shaheen Afridi clean-bowls Babar Azam

Lahore Qalandars' Shaheen Shah Afridi clean-bowls Karachi Kings' Babar Azam during the 11th match of the PSL 2021 in Karachi, Pakistan, February 28, 2021. Twitter/PakistanSuperLeague/Screenshot via Geo.tv

Lahore Qalandars' pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi seems to be in good spirits.

Shaheen Afridi scores a quick win against Karachi Kings' Babar Azam.

Arch-rivals Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars face off arguably the most highly-anticipated match of PSL 2021.

KARACHI: Pakistani pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi, who's playing for Lahore Qalandars, seems to be in good spirits as he scored a quick win against Karachi Kings' Babar Azam as the two arch-rivals face off in one of the most highly-anticipated matches of the PSL 2021.

The eleventh match of the PSL 2021 — and the first between Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars this season — started Sunday evening at Karachi's National Stadium.

In what has arguably been dubbed the El Clásico of the PSL 2021, Shaheen Afridi clean-bowled Babar Azam and successfully came out on top for today.



Babar Azam, on the other hand, "will be back", the PSL's official Twitter account tweeted, terming them "the now and future kings of Pakistan".

Defending champions Karachi Kings — who have a slight edge over the Lahore Qalandars due to better net run rate (NRR) and a victory during the PSL 2020 final — so far won seven of the 11 total matches against their arch-rivals.

Kings' Azam — who would have been a real threat for the opposition after he finished his last game in style — seems to be having not that good a day after all.