PSL 2021: Watch as Shaheen Afridi clean-bowls Babar Azam

Feb 20

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 20

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Karachi Kings won by 7 wickets

Feb 21

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 21

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Lahore Qalandars won by 4 wkts

Feb 21

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 21

Multan Sultans Ms

Islamabad United won by 3 wickets

Feb 22

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 22

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Lahore Qalandars won by 9 wkts

Feb 23

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 23

Multan Sultans Ms

Peshawar Zalmi won by 6 wickets

Feb 24

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 24

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 5 wkts

Feb 26

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 26

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 7 wickets

Feb 26

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 26

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Peshawar Zalmi won by 3 wkts

Feb 27

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 27

Multan Sultans Ms

Karachi Kings won by 7 wkts

Feb 27

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 27

Islamabad United Iu

Peshawar Zalmi won by 6 wkts

Feb 28

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 28

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Mar 01

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 01

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Mar 03

Karachi Kings Kk

Mar 03

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Mar 03

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Mar 03

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Mar 04

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 04

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Mar 05

Karachi Kings Kk

Mar 05

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Mar 06

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 06

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Mar 06

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Mar 06

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Mar 07

Multan Sultans Ms

Mar 07

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Mar 07

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 07

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Mar 10

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Mar 10

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Mar 11

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 11

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Mar 12

Multan Sultans Ms

Mar 12

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Mar 12

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 12

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Mar 13

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Mar 13

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Mar 13

Multan Sultans Ms

Mar 13

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Mar 14

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Mar 14

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Mar 14

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 14

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Mar 15

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 15

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Mar 16

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 16

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Mar 18

TBC

Mar 18

TBC

notstarted

Mar 19

TBC

Mar 19

TBC

notstarted

Mar 20

TBC

Mar 20

TBC

notstarted

Mar 22

TBC

Mar 22

TBC

notstarted

Time Sunday Feb 28 2021
By
Web Desk

PSL 2021: Watch as Shaheen Afridi clean-bowls Babar Azam

By
Web Desk

Time Sunday Feb 28, 2021

Lahore Qalandars' Shaheen Shah Afridi clean-bowls Karachi Kings' Babar Azam during the 11th match of the PSL 2021 in Karachi, Pakistan, February 28, 2021. Twitter/PakistanSuperLeague/Screenshot via Geo.tv

  • Lahore Qalandars' pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi seems to be in good spirits.
  • Shaheen Afridi scores a quick win against Karachi Kings' Babar Azam.
  • Arch-rivals Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars face off arguably the most highly-anticipated match of PSL 2021.

KARACHI: Pakistani pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi, who's playing for Lahore Qalandars, seems to be in good spirits as he scored a quick win against Karachi Kings' Babar Azam as the two arch-rivals face off in one of the most highly-anticipated matches of the PSL 2021.

The eleventh match of the PSL 2021 — and the first between Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars this season — started Sunday evening at Karachi's National Stadium.

In what has arguably been dubbed the El Clásico of the PSL 2021, Shaheen Afridi clean-bowled Babar Azam and successfully came out on top for today.

Babar Azam, on the other hand, "will be back", the PSL's official Twitter account tweeted, terming them "the now and future kings of Pakistan".

Defending champions Karachi Kings — who have a slight edge over the Lahore Qalandars due to better net run rate (NRR) and a victory during the PSL 2020 final — so far won seven of the 11 total matches against their arch-rivals.

Kings' Azam — who would have been a real threat for the opposition after he finished his last game in style — seems to be having not that good a day after all.

Watch all “PSL” matches and “PSL live” stream on geo super

PointS Table

Team mat Points
Peshawar Zalmi Peshawar Zalmi 4 6
Karachi Kings Karachi Kings 3 4
Lahore Qalandars Lahore Qalandars 3 4
Islamabad United Islamabad United 3 4
Multan Sultans Multan Sultans 4 2
Quetta Gladiators Quetta Gladiators 3 0

