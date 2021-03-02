PSL 2021 matches may be postponed for a few days: sources

KARACHI: The Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 matches may be delayed as it can take a few days for the PCR reports of the cricketers and officials to be released, said sources.



The development may take place a day after the Islamabad United-Quetta Gladiators fixture was rescheduled after cricketer Fawad Ahmed tested positive for coronavirus.



Sources confirmed that the security personnel deployed at the National Stadium in Karachi are no longer there. Security officials stationed at the stadium's surrounding areas have also been removed, said sources.

A day earlier, the PCB had confirmed that the match between Islamabad and Quetta will be played at 7pm on Tuesday. The cricket board had had players from both teams tested for the virus after it emerged that Fawad had tested positive for the virus.



The coronavirus test results of players from both squads came back negative. "This is being done to ensure players from both sides get time to prepare for the game," it said.

Moreover, the PCB said that the tickets for the match that have already been bought can be used to watch the match live tomorrow.

Following the incident, Ahmed asked everyone to remember him in their prayers, thanking people for their kind messages.

Thanks for all the kind messages, please keep remember me in ur prayers, much needed @IsbUnited @thePSLt20, and please everyone stay safe," he had tweeted.

