PSL 2021 matches may be postponed for a few days: sources

Feb 20

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 20

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Karachi Kings won by 7 wickets

Feb 21

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 21

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Lahore Qalandars won by 4 wkts

Feb 21

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 21

Multan Sultans Ms

Islamabad United won by 3 wickets

Feb 22

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 22

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Lahore Qalandars won by 9 wkts

Feb 23

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 23

Multan Sultans Ms

Peshawar Zalmi won by 6 wickets

Feb 24

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 24

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 5 wkts

Feb 26

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 26

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 7 wickets

Feb 26

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 26

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Peshawar Zalmi won by 3 wkts

Feb 27

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 27

Multan Sultans Ms

Karachi Kings won by 7 wkts

Feb 27

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 27

Islamabad United Iu

Peshawar Zalmi won by 6 wkts

Feb 28

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 28

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars won by 6 wickets

Mar 02

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 02

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Mar 03

Karachi Kings Kk

Mar 03

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Mar 03

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Mar 03

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Mar 04

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 04

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Mar 05

Karachi Kings Kk

Mar 05

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Mar 06

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 06

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Mar 06

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Mar 06

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Mar 07

Multan Sultans Ms

Mar 07

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Mar 07

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 07

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Mar 10

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Mar 10

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Mar 11

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 11

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Mar 12

Multan Sultans Ms

Mar 12

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Mar 12

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 12

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Mar 13

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Mar 13

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Mar 13

Multan Sultans Ms

Mar 13

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Mar 14

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Mar 14

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Mar 14

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 14

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Mar 15

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 15

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Mar 16

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 16

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Mar 18

TBC

Mar 18

TBC

notstarted

Mar 19

TBC

Mar 19

TBC

notstarted

Mar 20

TBC

Mar 20

TBC

notstarted

Mar 22

TBC

Mar 22

TBC

notstarted

Time Tuesday Mar 02 2021
By
Atique ur Rehman

PSL 2021 matches may be postponed for a few days: sources

By
Atique ur Rehman

Time Tuesday Mar 02, 2021

KARACHI: The Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 matches may be delayed as it can take a few days for the PCR reports of the cricketers and officials to be released, said sources.

The development may take place a day after the Islamabad United-Quetta Gladiators fixture was rescheduled after cricketer Fawad Ahmed tested positive for coronavirus.

Sources confirmed that the security personnel deployed at the National Stadium in Karachi are no longer there. Security officials stationed at the stadium's surrounding areas have also been removed, said sources. 

A day earlier, the PCB had confirmed that the match between Islamabad and Quetta will be played at 7pm on Tuesday. The cricket board had had players from both teams tested for the virus after it emerged that Fawad had tested positive for the virus.

The coronavirus test results of players from both squads came back negative. "This is being done to ensure players from both sides get time to prepare for the game," it said.

Moreover, the PCB said that the tickets for the match that have already been bought can be used to watch the match live tomorrow.

Following the incident, Ahmed asked everyone to remember him in their prayers, thanking people for their kind messages.

Thanks for all the kind messages, please keep remember me in ur prayers, much needed @IsbUnited @thePSLt20, and please everyone stay safe," he had tweeted.

Watch all “PSL” matches and “PSL live” stream on geo super

PointS Table

Team mat Points
Peshawar Zalmi Peshawar Zalmi 4 6
Lahore Qalandars Lahore Qalandars 4 6
Karachi Kings Karachi Kings 4 4
Islamabad United Islamabad United 3 4
Multan Sultans Multan Sultans 4 2
Quetta Gladiators Quetta Gladiators 3 0

