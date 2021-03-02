Indians lash out at Dale Steyn for saying 'cricket is forgotten' in 'money-focused' IPL

Geo.tv

Feb 20

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 20

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Karachi Kings won by 7 wickets

Feb 21

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 21

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Lahore Qalandars won by 4 wkts

Feb 21

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 21

Multan Sultans Ms

Islamabad United won by 3 wickets

Feb 22

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 22

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Lahore Qalandars won by 9 wkts

Feb 23

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 23

Multan Sultans Ms

Peshawar Zalmi won by 6 wickets

Feb 24

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 24

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 5 wkts

Feb 26

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 26

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 7 wickets

Feb 26

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 26

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Peshawar Zalmi won by 3 wkts

Feb 27

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 27

Multan Sultans Ms

Karachi Kings won by 7 wkts

Feb 27

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 27

Islamabad United Iu

Peshawar Zalmi won by 6 wkts

Feb 28

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 28

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars won by 6 wickets

Mar 02

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 02

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Mar 03

Karachi Kings Kk

Mar 03

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Mar 03

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Mar 03

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Mar 04

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 04

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Mar 05

Karachi Kings Kk

Mar 05

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Mar 06

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 06

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Mar 06

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Mar 06

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Mar 07

Multan Sultans Ms

Mar 07

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Mar 07

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 07

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Mar 10

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Mar 10

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Mar 11

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 11

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Mar 12

Multan Sultans Ms

Mar 12

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Mar 12

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 12

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Mar 13

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Mar 13

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Mar 13

Multan Sultans Ms

Mar 13

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Mar 14

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Mar 14

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Mar 14

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 14

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Mar 15

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 15

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Mar 16

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 16

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Mar 18

TBC

Mar 18

TBC

notstarted

Mar 19

TBC

Mar 19

TBC

notstarted

Mar 20

TBC

Mar 20

TBC

notstarted

Mar 22

TBC

Mar 22

TBC

notstarted

Time Tuesday Mar 02 2021
By
Web Desk

Indians lash out at Dale Steyn for saying 'cricket is forgotten' in 'money-focused' IPL

By
Web Desk

Time Tuesday Mar 02, 2021

Dale Steyn. — Twitter

Quetta Gladiators' Dale Steyn has earned the ire of Indian cricket fans after opening up about his experience playing in the Indian Premier League versus other international leagues.

Steyn, in an interview with Cricket Pakistan, explained his decision for opting out of IPL this year, saying that there is "so much emphasis" on earning money that "sometimes, somewhere down the line, cricket gets forgotten".

He went on to say that he has found that playing in other leagues is "slightly more rewarding".

“When you come to like a PSL or the Sri Lankan Premier League, for that matter, there is an importance on the cricket."

His comments have caused quite a stir among Indian cricket fans who have taken to Twitter to express their outrage.

One fan shared a meme on behalf of "every IPL fan" which said: "Aye tu chup re. Tereko kuch maloom nai. (Oh shut up you. You know nothing)."

"If anyone has problems with IPL, don't bark, we Indians are happy to see our stars here," wrote one user.

When CricBlog discouraged disrespectful comments towards the South African bowler, one wrote: "He was getting bashed anyway. He was going to be unsold in this IPL as well. Poor remarks by Steyn; could have avoided them."

Another, mockingly shared a video of a batsman slamming Steyn's delivery down the ground, only for it to be dropped by the fielder.

"PSL more rewarding than IPL. I agree why after this," he wrote.

One user shared a video clip showing an IPL match where all of Steyn's deliveries get brutally slammed by the batsman. "The reason why Steyn left IPL," he wrote.

Another, echoing similar sentiments, (pretend quoting Steyn) wrote: "Want to play tournaments where batsman can throw their wickets on my bowling."

One, in frustration, counted all of Steyn's achievements in cricket, adding that "all these things will be forgotten with that statement of his".

A user rushing to IPL's defense said that the league gives weight to "performance" rather than "reputation".

"No wonder Steyn found PSL more rewarding where he gets to play more cricket. Thoughts?" he said.


Watch all “PSL” matches and “PSL live” stream on geo super

Advertisement

More From PSL

View All news

PointS Table

Team mat Points
Peshawar Zalmi Peshawar Zalmi 4 6
Lahore Qalandars Lahore Qalandars 4 6
Karachi Kings Karachi Kings 4 4
Islamabad United Islamabad United 3 4
Multan Sultans Multan Sultans 4 2
Quetta Gladiators Quetta Gladiators 3 0

@geonews_sport

@thePSLt20