PSL 2021: Islamabad United beat win-less Quetta Gladiators

— Pakistan Cricket Board

Islamabad United on Tuesday defeated win-less Quetta Gladiators with six wickets in hand in the 12th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at Karachi's National Stadium.

The United's Paul Stirling hit an early half-century to build off the spells from Hasan Ali and Faheem Ashraf in the first innings — that had restricted Quetta Gladiators from scoring.

The side chased an easy 157-run target — on a pitch that has seen nearly 200 being chased — as their openers performed well.

Stirling hit 56, Alex Hales 23, the young Rohail Nazir 34, and Shadab Khan hit 21.

Gladiators' innings

The Gladiators' opening order collapsed in the power play, however, skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed (54) and Mohammad Nawaz (31) led the way from then onwards — which was not enough.



Islamabad's bowlers played well, with Faheem Ashraf picking up three wickets and conceding only 11 runs, while Hasan Ali took two and Shadab Khan took one wicket.



The game was delayed yesterday after a player from Islamabad United, Fawad Ahmed, tested positive for coronavirus.

Quetta Gladiators haven’t had the start they wanted in the tournament, losing all three games initially, as they were first outplayed by the Karachi Kings before being knocked out by Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi.

SQUADS:

Islamabad United: Alex Hales, Asif Ali, Fawad Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Hussain Talat, Musa Khan, Shadab Khan, Zafar Gohar, Hassan Ali, Paul Stirling, Lewis Gregory, Phil Salt, Rohail Nazir, Ali Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Ahmed Saifi Abdullah, Zeeshan Zameer

Quetta Gladiators: Anwar Ali, Azam Khan, Ben Cutting, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Zahid Mahmood, Dale Steyn, Tom Banton, Usman Khan Shinwari, Cameron Delport, Qais Ahmad, Abdul Nasir, Saim Ayub, Arish Ali Khan, Usman Khan, Faf du Plessis, Dale Steyn.



