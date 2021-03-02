PSL 2021: Islamabad United need 157 to beat Quetta Gladiators

Islamabad United need 157 to beat Quetta Gladiators in Pakistan Super League's (PSL) match 12 at Karachi's National Stadium today (Tuesday).

The Gladiators' opening order collapsed in the power play, however, skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed (54) and Mohammad Nawaz (31) led the way from then onwards.

Islamabad's bowlers played well, with Faheem Ashraf picking up three wickets and conceding only 11 runs, while Hasan Ali took two and Shadab Khan took one wicket.



The game was delayed yesterday after a player from Islamabad United, Fawad Ahmed, tested positive for coronavirus. The match will start at 7pm.

Quetta Gladiators haven’t had the start they wanted in the tournament, losing all three games initially, as they were first outplayed by the Karachi Kings before being knocked out by Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi.

Meanwhile, the United are placed in the middle of the table with two wins from three games.

Of the 11 PSL games so far, Quetta has an edge over Islamabad as it has won seven and lost 4.

SQUADS:

Islamabad United: Alex Hales, Asif Ali, Fawad Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Hussain Talat, Musa Khan, Shadab Khan, Zafar Gohar, Hassan Ali, Paul Stirling, Lewis Gregory, Phil Salt, Rohail Nazir, Ali Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Ahmed Saifi Abdullah, Zeeshan Zameer

Quetta Gladiators: Anwar Ali, Azam Khan, Ben Cutting, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Zahid Mahmood, Dale Steyn, Tom Banton, Usman Khan Shinwari, Cameron Delport, Qais Ahmad, Abdul Nasir, Saim Ayub, Arish Ali Khan, Usman Khan, Faf du Plessis, Dale Steyn.



