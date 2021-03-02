PSL 2021: Watch Sarfaraz Ahmed smash Iftikhar Ahmed for 4 sixes in an over

Quetta Gladiators captain Sarfaraz Ahmed hits another six off his leg side as Islamabad United take on the Gladiators during their PSL 2021 clash in Karachi. Photo: Twitter

Former Pakistan cricket captain Sarfaraz Ahmed stunned fans and critics alike on Tuesday when he smashed Islamabad United all-rounder Iftikhar Ahmed for four consecutive sixes in an over.



All four sixes from the Quetta Gladiators skipper looked effortless as Sarfaraz didn't even advance onto his front foot or leave his crease to hit Iftikhar Ahmed out of the park.



Sarfaraz hit all the sixes to the leg side, leaving Iftikhar helpless as the Quetta Gladiators skipper reached his half century.



The former Pakistan skipper is the only batsman from the Gladiators giving a tough time to Islamabad United, who were able to notch quick wicketsby dismissing all the other batsmen cheaply.



Ben Cutting gave some support to the Gladiators when he scored 23 runs from 17 balls, hitting two 4s and a six before Shadab sent him to the pavilion.

