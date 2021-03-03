PSL 2021, Match preview: Table toppers Peshawar Zalmi take on Karachi Kings today

Peshawar Zalmi are on top of the table with three wins in four games.

Karachi Kings are at no 4 after securing two wins in four games.

KARACHI: Former champions Peshawar Zalmi will look to stay on top of the points table when they’ll take on defending champions Karachi Kings in match 13 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) on Wednesday afternoon.



Currently, 2017 champions Peshawar Zalmi are on top of the table with three wins in four games.

They lost their opening fixture against Lahore Qalandars before chasing targets of 194 and 199 against Multan Sultans and Quetta Gladiators. They also outclassed Islamabad United convincingly to get on top of the table.

Karachi Kings, meanwhile, have two wins and two loses in four games and they will be looking to jump on the points table in the game.

The defending champions will, without any doubts, have their hopes pinned on Sharjeel Khan who is in tremendous form. To stop him, Zalmi will have its expectations from Englishman Saqib Mehmood who is currently the leading wicket taker of the tournament.

Zalmi are also boosted seeing Wahab Riaz taking wickets again.

Peshawar Zalmi is likely to go unchanged if there’s no injury but Kings may think about replacing Colin Ingram considering his poor form. The South African, who has the record of playing highest individual innings in PSL, has scores of 0, 6 and 17, so far in the tournament.

Of total 12 matches played between the two sides, Zalmi has won eight while the Karachi Kings have won four games.

Squads:

Karachi Kings: Amir Yamin, Arshad Iqbal, Babar Azam, Colin Ingram, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Sharjeel Khan, Waqas Maqsood, Mohammad Nabi, Dan Christian, Chadwick Walton, Joe Clarke, Noor Ahmad, Danish Aziz, Mohammad Ilyas, Zeeshan Malik, Qasim Akram

Peshawar Zalmi: Haider Ali, Kamran Akmal, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Shoaib Malik, Wahab Riaz, David Miller, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Ravi Bopara, Sherfane Rutherford, Amad Butt, Umaid Asif, Saqib Mahmood, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Imran, Mohammad Irfan, Ibrar Ahmed, Mohammad Amir Khan