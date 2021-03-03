PSL 2021, Match preview: Table toppers Peshawar Zalmi take on Karachi Kings today

Geo.tv

Feb 20

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 20

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Karachi Kings won by 7 wickets

Feb 21

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 21

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Lahore Qalandars won by 4 wkts

Feb 21

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 21

Multan Sultans Ms

Islamabad United won by 3 wickets

Feb 22

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 22

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Lahore Qalandars won by 9 wkts

Feb 23

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 23

Multan Sultans Ms

Peshawar Zalmi won by 6 wickets

Feb 24

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 24

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 5 wkts

Feb 26

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 26

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 7 wickets

Feb 26

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 26

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Peshawar Zalmi won by 3 wkts

Feb 27

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 27

Multan Sultans Ms

Karachi Kings won by 7 wkts

Feb 27

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 27

Islamabad United Iu

Peshawar Zalmi won by 6 wkts

Feb 28

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 28

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars won by 6 wickets

Mar 02

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 02

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Islamabad United won by 6 wickets

Mar 03

Karachi Kings Kk

Mar 03

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Mar 03

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Mar 03

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Mar 04

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 04

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Mar 05

Karachi Kings Kk

Mar 05

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Mar 06

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 06

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Mar 06

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Mar 06

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Mar 07

Multan Sultans Ms

Mar 07

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Mar 07

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 07

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Mar 10

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Mar 10

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Mar 11

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 11

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Mar 12

Multan Sultans Ms

Mar 12

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Mar 12

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 12

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Mar 13

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Mar 13

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Mar 13

Multan Sultans Ms

Mar 13

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Mar 14

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Mar 14

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Mar 14

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 14

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Mar 15

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 15

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Mar 16

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 16

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Mar 18

TBC

Mar 18

TBC

notstarted

Mar 19

TBC

Mar 19

TBC

notstarted

Mar 20

TBC

Mar 20

TBC

notstarted

Mar 22

TBC

Mar 22

TBC

notstarted

Time Wednesday Mar 03 2021
By
Faizan Lakhani

PSL 2021, Match preview: Table toppers Peshawar Zalmi take on Karachi Kings today

By
Faizan Lakhani

Time Wednesday Mar 03, 2021

  • Peshawar Zalmi are on top of the table with three wins in four games.
  • Karachi Kings are at no 4 after securing two wins in four games.
  • Of total 12 matches played between the two sides, Zalmi has won eight while the Karachi Kings have won four games.

KARACHI: Former champions Peshawar Zalmi will look to stay on top of the points table when they’ll take on defending champions Karachi Kings in match 13 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) on Wednesday afternoon.

Currently, 2017 champions Peshawar Zalmi are on top of the table with three wins in four games.

They lost their opening fixture against Lahore Qalandars before chasing targets of 194 and 199 against Multan Sultans and Quetta Gladiators. They also outclassed Islamabad United convincingly to get on top of the table.

Read more: Peshawar Zalmi beat Quetta Gladiators by 3 wickets

Karachi Kings, meanwhile, have two wins and two loses in four games and they will be looking to jump on the points table in the game.

The defending champions will, without any doubts, have their hopes pinned on Sharjeel Khan who is in tremendous form. To stop him, Zalmi will have its expectations from Englishman Saqib Mehmood who is currently the leading wicket taker of the tournament.

Zalmi are also boosted seeing Wahab Riaz taking wickets again.

Peshawar Zalmi is likely to go unchanged if there’s no injury but Kings may think about replacing Colin Ingram considering his poor form. The South African, who has the record of playing highest individual innings in PSL, has scores of 0, 6 and 17, so far in the tournament.

Read more: Watch David Wiese take Lahore to victory against Karachi on home ground

Of total 12 matches played between the two sides, Zalmi has won eight while the Karachi Kings have won four games.

Squads:

Karachi Kings: Amir Yamin, Arshad Iqbal, Babar Azam, Colin Ingram, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Sharjeel Khan, Waqas Maqsood, Mohammad Nabi, Dan Christian, Chadwick Walton, Joe Clarke, Noor Ahmad, Danish Aziz, Mohammad Ilyas, Zeeshan Malik, Qasim Akram

Peshawar Zalmi: Haider Ali, Kamran Akmal, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Shoaib Malik, Wahab Riaz, David Miller, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Ravi Bopara, Sherfane Rutherford, Amad Butt, Umaid Asif, Saqib Mahmood, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Imran, Mohammad Irfan, Ibrar Ahmed, Mohammad Amir Khan

PointS Table

Team mat Points
Peshawar Zalmi Peshawar Zalmi 4 6
Islamabad United Islamabad United 4 6
Lahore Qalandars Lahore Qalandars 4 6
Karachi Kings Karachi Kings 4 4
Multan Sultans Multan Sultans 4 2
Quetta Gladiators Quetta Gladiators 4 0

