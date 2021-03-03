Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi: Head-to-head

Head-to-head comparison between the two sides shows that Peshawar Zalmi has an edge over Karachi Kings.

Table toppers Peshawar Zalmi will take on home team Karachi Kings in match 13 of the Pakistan Super League today.

The Wahab Riaz-led side is currently placed on top of the PSL table after securing three wins in the four games they have played.

The Zalmi had lost their season opener against Lahore Qalandars but were able to bounce back as Peshawar chased 194 and 199 against Multan Sultans and Quetta Gladiators. They also defeated Islamabad United convincingly to get on top of the table.

On the other hand, Karachi Kings are placed fourth after the team won two out of the four games they have played in the PSL 2021.

The Kings had won their season opener against Quetta but lost their second game to Islamabad United. The team bounced back against Multan Sultans in their third game but had to face a defeat against arch-rivals Lahore Qalandars.

A head-to-head comparison between the two sides shows that Peshawar Zalmi have an edge over the defending champions.

Both the sides have played 12 matches against each other. Out of the 12, Zalmi have won eight while Karachi Kings have won only four games.

The Imad Wasim-led side will be hoping to turn the numbers in their favour in today’s game.