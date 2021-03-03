Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi: Head-to-head

Geo.tv

Feb 20

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 20

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Karachi Kings won by 7 wickets

Feb 21

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 21

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Lahore Qalandars won by 4 wkts

Feb 21

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 21

Multan Sultans Ms

Islamabad United won by 3 wickets

Feb 22

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 22

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Lahore Qalandars won by 9 wkts

Feb 23

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 23

Multan Sultans Ms

Peshawar Zalmi won by 6 wickets

Feb 24

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 24

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 5 wkts

Feb 26

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 26

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 7 wickets

Feb 26

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 26

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Peshawar Zalmi won by 3 wkts

Feb 27

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 27

Multan Sultans Ms

Karachi Kings won by 7 wkts

Feb 27

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 27

Islamabad United Iu

Peshawar Zalmi won by 6 wkts

Feb 28

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 28

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars won by 6 wickets

Mar 02

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 02

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Islamabad United won by 6 wickets

Mar 03

Karachi Kings Kk

Mar 03

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Mar 03

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Mar 03

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Mar 04

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 04

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Mar 05

Karachi Kings Kk

Mar 05

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Mar 06

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 06

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Mar 06

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Mar 06

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Mar 07

Multan Sultans Ms

Mar 07

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Mar 07

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 07

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Mar 10

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Mar 10

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Mar 11

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 11

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Mar 12

Multan Sultans Ms

Mar 12

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Mar 12

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 12

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Mar 13

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Mar 13

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Mar 13

Multan Sultans Ms

Mar 13

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Mar 14

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Mar 14

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Mar 14

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 14

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Mar 15

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 15

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Mar 16

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 16

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Mar 18

TBC

Mar 18

TBC

notstarted

Mar 19

TBC

Mar 19

TBC

notstarted

Mar 20

TBC

Mar 20

TBC

notstarted

Mar 22

TBC

Mar 22

TBC

notstarted

Time Wednesday Mar 03 2021
Web Desk

Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi: Head-to-head

Web Desk

Time Wednesday Mar 03, 2021

  • Head-to-head comparison between the two sides shows that Peshawar Zalmi has an edge over Karachi Kings.
  • Both the sides have played 12 matches against each other. 
  • Out of the 12, Peshawar Zalmi have won eight while the Karachi Kings have won only four games.

Table toppers Peshawar Zalmi will take on home team Karachi Kings in match 13 of the Pakistan Super League today.

The Wahab Riaz-led side is currently placed on top of the PSL table after securing three wins in the four games they have played.

The Zalmi had lost their season opener against Lahore Qalandars but were able to bounce back as Peshawar chased 194 and 199 against Multan Sultans and Quetta Gladiators. They also defeated Islamabad United convincingly to get on top of the table.

On the other hand, Karachi Kings are placed fourth after the team won two out of the four games they have played in the PSL 2021.

The Kings had won their season opener against Quetta but lost their second game to Islamabad United. The team bounced back against Multan Sultans in their third game but had to face a defeat against arch-rivals Lahore Qalandars.

A head-to-head comparison between the two sides shows that Peshawar Zalmi have an edge over the defending champions.

Both the sides have played 12 matches against each other. Out of the 12, Zalmi have won eight while Karachi Kings have won only four games.

The Imad Wasim-led side will be hoping to turn the numbers in their favour in today’s game.

PointS Table

Team mat Points
Peshawar Zalmi Peshawar Zalmi 4 6
Islamabad United Islamabad United 4 6
Lahore Qalandars Lahore Qalandars 4 6
Karachi Kings Karachi Kings 4 4
Multan Sultans Multan Sultans 4 2
Quetta Gladiators Quetta Gladiators 4 0

