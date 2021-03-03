PSL live cricket score, Match 13: Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings

KARACHI: Table toppers Peshawar Zalmi will take on defending champions Karachi Kings in match 13 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) on Wednesday afternoon.

The 2017 champions Peshawar Zalmi are on top of the table with three wins in four games.

Barring their loss in the opening fixture against Lahore Qalandars, the Zalmi have defeated the rest of the teams that came in their way.

In the two games Peshawar chased targets of 194 and 199 against Multan Sultans and Quetta Gladiators. They also outclassed two-time winners Islamabad United to reach the top of the table.

On the other hand, defending champions Karachi Kings have two wins in four games. The Imad Wasim-led side will be hoping to win today and jump on the points table in the game.

So far, both sides have played 12 matches against each other played between the two sides, Zalmi has won eight while the Karachi Kings have won four games.



The ball-by-ball updates of the match will appear below once the match starts.