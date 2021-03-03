PSL 2021: Sarfaraz Ahmed calls Hasan Ali, Shadab Khan his brothers

Shadab Khan waves toward the dug out along with Sarfaraz Ahmed and Hassan Ali during Quetta Gladiators clash against Islamabad United. Photo: Twitter

Quetta Gladiators skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed called Islamabad United's Hassan Ali and Shadab Khan his brothers even though the latter's team had faced a defeat by their hands in the Pakistan Super League.

"We fight. We make up. We’re brothers," tweeted Sarfaraz with pictures of the three during the match.



He also shared the post on his Instagram, in his live story and as a post.

On Instagram, the former Pakistan team captain said, "Hum sath sath hain (we are together)".

But it was not just Sarfaraz who had spoken about the love between the three.



Hassan and Shadab, too, acknowledged their former skipper for his half century against them.

"Kaptan well played" said the Islamabad United captain, using the Urdu word for captain to laud Sarfaraz.



"Yes, we are together always," Hasan responded. He also lauded his "captain" for playing a brilliant knock.

A screenshot of Hasan Ali's Instagram story. Photo: Geo.tv

On Tuesday, the Islamabad United defeated win-less Quetta Gladiators with six wickets in hand in the 12th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at Karachi's National Stadium.



Even though, Quetta lost the Islamabad duo of Shadab and Hasan acknowledged their former captains 54 run innings.

The former Pakistan team captain was the top scorer for his side in their match against Islamabad United.