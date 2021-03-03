PSL 2021: Sarfaraz Ahmed calls Hasan Ali, Shadab Khan his brothers

Geo.tv

Feb 20

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 20

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Karachi Kings won by 7 wickets

Feb 21

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 21

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Lahore Qalandars won by 4 wkts

Feb 21

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 21

Multan Sultans Ms

Islamabad United won by 3 wickets

Feb 22

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 22

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Lahore Qalandars won by 9 wkts

Feb 23

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 23

Multan Sultans Ms

Peshawar Zalmi won by 6 wickets

Feb 24

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 24

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 5 wkts

Feb 26

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 26

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 7 wickets

Feb 26

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 26

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Peshawar Zalmi won by 3 wkts

Feb 27

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 27

Multan Sultans Ms

Karachi Kings won by 7 wkts

Feb 27

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 27

Islamabad United Iu

Peshawar Zalmi won by 6 wkts

Feb 28

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 28

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars won by 6 wickets

Mar 02

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 02

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Islamabad United won by 6 wickets

Mar 03

Karachi Kings Kk

Mar 03

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Mar 03

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Mar 03

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Mar 04

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 04

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Mar 05

Karachi Kings Kk

Mar 05

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Mar 06

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 06

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Mar 06

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Mar 06

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Mar 07

Multan Sultans Ms

Mar 07

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Mar 07

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 07

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Mar 10

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Mar 10

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Mar 11

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 11

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Mar 12

Multan Sultans Ms

Mar 12

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Mar 12

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 12

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Mar 13

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Mar 13

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Mar 13

Multan Sultans Ms

Mar 13

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Mar 14

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Mar 14

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Mar 14

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 14

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Mar 15

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 15

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Mar 16

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 16

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Mar 18

TBC

Mar 18

TBC

notstarted

Mar 19

TBC

Mar 19

TBC

notstarted

Mar 20

TBC

Mar 20

TBC

notstarted

Mar 22

TBC

Mar 22

TBC

notstarted

Time Wednesday Mar 03 2021
By
Web Desk

PSL 2021: Sarfaraz Ahmed calls Hasan Ali, Shadab Khan his brothers

By
Web Desk

Time Wednesday Mar 03, 2021

Shadab Khan waves toward the dug out along with Sarfaraz Ahmed and Hassan Ali during Quetta Gladiators clash against Islamabad United. Photo: Twitter

Quetta Gladiators skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed called Islamabad United's Hassan Ali and Shadab Khan his brothers even though the latter's team had faced a defeat by their hands in the Pakistan Super League. 

"We fight. We make up. We’re brothers," tweeted Sarfaraz with pictures of the three during the match. 

He also shared the post on his Instagram, in his live story and as a post. 

On Instagram, the former Pakistan team captain said, "Hum sath sath hain (we are together)"

But it was not just Sarfaraz who had spoken about the love between the three. 

Hassan and Shadab, too, acknowledged their former skipper for his half century against them. 

"Kaptan well played" said the Islamabad United captain, using the Urdu word for captain to laud Sarfaraz.

"Yes, we are together always," Hasan responded. He also lauded his "captain" for playing a brilliant knock.

A screenshot of Hasan Ali's Instagram story. Photo: Geo.tv

On Tuesday, the Islamabad United defeated win-less Quetta Gladiators with six wickets in hand in the 12th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at Karachi's National Stadium.

Even though, Quetta lost the Islamabad duo of Shadab and Hasan acknowledged their former captains 54 run innings.

Read more: Islamabad United beat win-less Quetta Gladiators

The former Pakistan team captain was the top scorer for his side in their match against Islamabad United. 

PointS Table

Team mat Points
Peshawar Zalmi Peshawar Zalmi 4 6
Islamabad United Islamabad United 4 6
Lahore Qalandars Lahore Qalandars 4 6
Karachi Kings Karachi Kings 4 4
Multan Sultans Multan Sultans 4 2
Quetta Gladiators Quetta Gladiators 4 0

