PSL 2021: Hasan Ali says South Africa's Dale Steyn is his favourite

Feb 20

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 20

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Karachi Kings won by 7 wickets

Feb 21

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 21

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Lahore Qalandars won by 4 wkts

Feb 21

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 21

Multan Sultans Ms

Islamabad United won by 3 wickets

Feb 22

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 22

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Lahore Qalandars won by 9 wkts

Feb 23

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 23

Multan Sultans Ms

Peshawar Zalmi won by 6 wickets

Feb 24

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 24

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 5 wkts

Feb 26

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 26

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 7 wickets

Feb 26

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 26

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Peshawar Zalmi won by 3 wkts

Feb 27

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 27

Multan Sultans Ms

Karachi Kings won by 7 wkts

Feb 27

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 27

Islamabad United Iu

Peshawar Zalmi won by 6 wkts

Feb 28

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 28

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars won by 6 wickets

Mar 02

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 02

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Islamabad United won by 6 wickets

Mar 03

Karachi Kings Kk

Mar 03

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Mar 03

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Mar 03

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Mar 04

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 04

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Mar 05

Karachi Kings Kk

Mar 05

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Mar 06

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 06

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Mar 06

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Mar 06

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Mar 07

Multan Sultans Ms

Mar 07

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Mar 07

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 07

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Mar 10

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Mar 10

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Mar 11

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 11

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Mar 12

Multan Sultans Ms

Mar 12

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Mar 12

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 12

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Mar 13

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Mar 13

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Mar 13

Multan Sultans Ms

Mar 13

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Mar 14

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Mar 14

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Mar 14

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 14

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Mar 15

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 15

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Mar 16

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 16

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Mar 18

TBC

Mar 18

TBC

notstarted

Mar 19

TBC

Mar 19

TBC

notstarted

Mar 20

TBC

Mar 20

TBC

notstarted

Mar 22

TBC

Mar 22

TBC

notstarted

Time Wednesday Mar 03 2021
By
Web Desk

PSL 2021: Hasan Ali says South Africa's Dale Steyn is his favourite

By
Web Desk

Time Wednesday Mar 03, 2021

Dale Steyn and Hasan Ali ahead of the Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators clash at the National Stadium, Karachi. Photo: Twitter

Islamabad United and Pakistani pacer Hasan Ali said on Tuesday that South African pacer Dale Steyn is his hero after his side defeated Quetta Gladiators in their Pakistan Super League (PSL) clash. 

"Dale, you are my favourite. That’s it, that’s the tweet," said Hasan along with a picture of him and the South African pacer. 

Soon after the post was shared, Steyn responded to Hasan and lauded him for his bowling against Quetta.

"Well bowled again bud! When you’re in a purple patch, run with it, and you’re doing just that!" said Steyn. 

The picture was posted on Hasan's Twitter after his side defeated the Quetta Gladiators.

The Islamabad United defeated win-less Quetta Gladiators with six wickets in hand in the 12th match of the PSL.

The United's Paul Stirling hit an early half-century to build off the spells from Hasan Ali and Faheem Ashraf in the first innings — that had restricted Quetta Gladiators from scoring.

Read more: Islamabad United beat win-less Quetta Gladiators

The side chased an easy 157-run target — on a pitch that has seen nearly 200 being chased — as their openers performed well.

Stirling hit 56, Alex Hales 23, the young Rohail Nazir 34, and Shadab Khan hit 21.

Earlier, the Gladiators' opening order collapsed in the power play, however, skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed (54) and Mohammad Nawaz (31) led the way from then onwards — which was not enough.

Islamabad's bowlers played well, with Faheem Ashraf picking up three wickets and conceding only 11 runs, while Hasan Ali took two and Shadab Khan took one wicket.

The game was delayed yesterday after a player from Islamabad United, Fawad Ahmed, tested positive for coronavirus.

Read more: After Chris Gayle, Hasan Ali shows his moves in Googly challenge

Quetta Gladiators haven’t had the start they wanted in the tournament, losing all three games initially, as they were first outplayed by the Karachi Kings before being knocked out by Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi.

Watch all “PSL” matches and “PSL live” stream on geo super

PointS Table

Team mat Points
Peshawar Zalmi Peshawar Zalmi 4 6
Islamabad United Islamabad United 4 6
Lahore Qalandars Lahore Qalandars 4 6
Karachi Kings Karachi Kings 4 4
Multan Sultans Multan Sultans 4 2
Quetta Gladiators Quetta Gladiators 4 0

