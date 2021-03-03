PSL 2021: Hasan Ali says South Africa's Dale Steyn is his favourite

Dale Steyn and Hasan Ali ahead of the Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators clash at the National Stadium, Karachi. Photo: Twitter

Islamabad United and Pakistani pacer Hasan Ali said on Tuesday that South African pacer Dale Steyn is his hero after his side defeated Quetta Gladiators in their Pakistan Super League (PSL) clash.

"Dale, you are my favourite. That’s it, that’s the tweet," said Hasan along with a picture of him and the South African pacer.

Soon after the post was shared, Steyn responded to Hasan and lauded him for his bowling against Quetta.

"Well bowled again bud! When you’re in a purple patch, run with it, and you’re doing just that!" said Steyn.



The picture was posted on Hasan's Twitter after his side defeated the Quetta Gladiators.

The Islamabad United defeated win-less Quetta Gladiators with six wickets in hand in the 12th match of the PSL.

The United's Paul Stirling hit an early half-century to build off the spells from Hasan Ali and Faheem Ashraf in the first innings — that had restricted Quetta Gladiators from scoring.

The side chased an easy 157-run target — on a pitch that has seen nearly 200 being chased — as their openers performed well.

Stirling hit 56, Alex Hales 23, the young Rohail Nazir 34, and Shadab Khan hit 21.

Earlier, the Gladiators' opening order collapsed in the power play, however, skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed (54) and Mohammad Nawaz (31) led the way from then onwards — which was not enough.

Islamabad's bowlers played well, with Faheem Ashraf picking up three wickets and conceding only 11 runs, while Hasan Ali took two and Shadab Khan took one wicket.

The game was delayed yesterday after a player from Islamabad United, Fawad Ahmed, tested positive for coronavirus.

Quetta Gladiators haven’t had the start they wanted in the tournament, losing all three games initially, as they were first outplayed by the Karachi Kings before being knocked out by Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi.