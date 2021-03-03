Dale Steyn breaks silence on IPL vs PSL controversy

Geo.tv

Feb 20

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 20

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Karachi Kings won by 7 wickets

Feb 21

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 21

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Lahore Qalandars won by 4 wkts

Feb 21

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 21

Multan Sultans Ms

Islamabad United won by 3 wickets

Feb 22

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 22

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Lahore Qalandars won by 9 wkts

Feb 23

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 23

Multan Sultans Ms

Peshawar Zalmi won by 6 wickets

Feb 24

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 24

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 5 wkts

Feb 26

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 26

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 7 wickets

Feb 26

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 26

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Peshawar Zalmi won by 3 wkts

Feb 27

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 27

Multan Sultans Ms

Karachi Kings won by 7 wkts

Feb 27

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 27

Islamabad United Iu

Peshawar Zalmi won by 6 wkts

Feb 28

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 28

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars won by 6 wickets

Mar 02

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 02

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Islamabad United won by 6 wickets

Mar 03

Karachi Kings Kk

Mar 03

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Mar 03

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Mar 03

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Mar 04

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 04

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Mar 05

Karachi Kings Kk

Mar 05

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Mar 06

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 06

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Mar 06

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Mar 06

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Mar 07

Multan Sultans Ms

Mar 07

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Mar 07

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 07

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Mar 10

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Mar 10

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Mar 11

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 11

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Mar 12

Multan Sultans Ms

Mar 12

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Mar 12

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 12

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Mar 13

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Mar 13

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Mar 13

Multan Sultans Ms

Mar 13

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Mar 14

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Mar 14

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Mar 14

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 14

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Mar 15

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 15

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Mar 16

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 16

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Mar 18

TBC

Mar 18

TBC

notstarted

Mar 19

TBC

Mar 19

TBC

notstarted

Mar 20

TBC

Mar 20

TBC

notstarted

Mar 22

TBC

Mar 22

TBC

notstarted

Time Wednesday Mar 03 2021
By
Web Desk

Dale Steyn breaks silence on IPL vs PSL controversy

By
Web Desk

Time Wednesday Mar 03, 2021

Dale Steyn celebrates after taking a wicket in a PSL 2021 fixture. Photo: File
  • Steyn says his words never meant to degrade, insult or compare any of the cricket leagues
  • "IPL has been nothing short of amazing in my career," says the fast bowler
  • Steyn had said a day earlier that PSL and IPL focused more on cricket whereas in the IPL, the cricket "kind of gets forgotten"

South African bowler Dale Steyn has issued a clarification over his comments from the other day when he said that "the cricket kind of gets forgotten" in the Indian Premier League (IPL).


The right-arm fast bowler, who is playing for the Quetta Gladiators in the PSL 2021, had courted controversy when he said that the LPL and the PSL focus more on cricket compared to the IPL.

"I wanted to take a bit more time off. I found that playing in those other leagues was slightly more rewarding as a player. I think when you go to the IPL there are such big squads and so many big names and so much emphasis on the amount of money that the players earn that somewhere along the line the cricket kind of gets forgotten. When you come to the PSL or the LPL, there's an importance on the cricket," he had said.

After his comments, Indian fans came after the bowler on Twitter, incensed at the fact that he praised the PSL over the IPL.

Read more: Indians lash out at Dale Steyn for saying 'cricket is forgotten' in 'money-focused' IPL

On Wednesday, he took to Twitter to apologise for his remarks, stating that "IPL has been nothing short of amazing in my career".

Steyn said that he had not intended to degrade, insult or compare any of the cricket leagues. "Social media and words out of context can often do that. My apologies if this has upset anyone. Much love," he tweeted.

The South African pacer has had an impressive record as far as the IPL is concerned. The highest auction price for the fast bowler came in consecutive seasons in 2014 and 2015, when Sunrisers Hyderabad snapped him up for INR 9.5 crore (approx. USD 1.3 million today). He has taken 97 IPL wickets at 6.91, making him one of the most economical bowlers of the cricket league.

Indians lash out at Dale Steyn for saying 'cricket is forgotten' in 'money-focused' IPL

The reaction from most Indian IPL fans on Twitter was quite aggressive, with some hurling personal insults at Steyn.

"One fan shared a meme on behalf of "every IPL fan" which said: "Aye tu chup re. Tereko kuch maloom nai. (Oh shut up, you. You know nothing)."

"If anyone has problems with IPL, don't bark, we Indians are happy to see our stars here," wrote one user.

When CricBlog discouraged disrespectful comments towards the South African bowler, one wrote: "He was getting bashed anyway. He was going to be unsold in this IPL as well. Poor remarks by Steyn; could have avoided them."


