PSL 2021: PCB bans franchise owners' dugout, say sources

Feb 20

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 20

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Karachi Kings won by 7 wickets

Feb 21

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 21

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Lahore Qalandars won by 4 wkts

Feb 21

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 21

Multan Sultans Ms

Islamabad United won by 3 wickets

Feb 22

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 22

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Lahore Qalandars won by 9 wkts

Feb 23

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 23

Multan Sultans Ms

Peshawar Zalmi won by 6 wickets

Feb 24

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 24

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 5 wkts

Feb 26

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 26

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 7 wickets

Feb 26

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 26

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Peshawar Zalmi won by 3 wkts

Feb 27

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 27

Multan Sultans Ms

Karachi Kings won by 7 wkts

Feb 27

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 27

Islamabad United Iu

Peshawar Zalmi won by 6 wkts

Feb 28

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 28

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars won by 6 wickets

Mar 02

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 02

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Islamabad United won by 6 wickets

Mar 03

Karachi Kings Kk

Mar 03

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Mar 03

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Mar 03

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Mar 04

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 04

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Mar 05

Karachi Kings Kk

Mar 05

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Mar 06

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 06

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Mar 06

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Mar 06

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Mar 07

Multan Sultans Ms

Mar 07

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Mar 07

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 07

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Mar 10

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Mar 10

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Mar 11

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 11

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Mar 12

Multan Sultans Ms

Mar 12

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Mar 12

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 12

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Mar 13

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Mar 13

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Mar 13

Multan Sultans Ms

Mar 13

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Mar 14

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Mar 14

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Mar 14

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 14

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Mar 15

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 15

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Mar 16

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 16

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Mar 18

TBC

Mar 18

TBC

notstarted

Mar 19

TBC

Mar 19

TBC

notstarted

Mar 20

TBC

Mar 20

TBC

notstarted

Mar 22

TBC

Mar 22

TBC

notstarted

Time Wednesday Mar 03 2021
Web Desk

PSL 2021: PCB bans franchise owners' dugout, say sources

Web Desk

Time Wednesday Mar 03, 2021

Quetta Gladiators. (Photo by ASIF HASSAN/AFP via Getty Images)
  • PCB beefs up security measures after three more part of the bio-secure bubble tested positive for the virus on Tuesday
  • Earlier, the PCB media director had faced tough questions from reporters on allegations that the bio-secure bubble was breached
  • During matches, families of franchise owners used to sit on the benches, say sources

KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has put in place new coronavirus SOPs in place, a day after three more persons in the bio-secure bubble tested positive for coronavirus.

Sources told Geo News that the cricket board has banned franchise owners' dugout at the stadium.

During the matches, families of franchise owners used to sit at the dugout, confirmed sources.

Read more: PSL 2021: Islamabad United, Quetta Gladiators clash to go ahead as per schedule

The PCB has spoken to the hotel management and instructed it to ensure the new SOPs are implemented. 

The cricket board has beefed up precautions a day after it confirmed that three more persons — two foreign cricketers and a member of the local support staff — tested positive for the virus.

"We conducted 244 PCR tests, in addition to the rapid tests conducted," Sami ul Hasan Burni, the PCB's Media Director, had said during a news conference on Tuesday. "Of the 244 tests, three have come back positive. Two foreign players and one support staff have tested positive," he added.

Burni had said that all three persons had been isolated from the rest, adding that they were being quarantined at a different floor on the hotel.

He said that all other people who are in the bio-secure bubble will be retested for the virus on Thursday. "At the moment, more than 300 people are in the bubble," he had said. "These include players, officials, support staff, franchise owners and security officials," he had said.

Watch all “PSL” matches and “PSL live” stream on geo super

PointS Table

Team mat Points
Peshawar Zalmi Peshawar Zalmi 4 6
Islamabad United Islamabad United 4 6
Lahore Qalandars Lahore Qalandars 4 6
Karachi Kings Karachi Kings 4 4
Multan Sultans Multan Sultans 4 2
Quetta Gladiators Quetta Gladiators 4 0

