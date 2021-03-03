PSL 2021: PCB bans franchise owners' dugout, say sources

Quetta Gladiators. (Photo by ASIF HASSAN/AFP via Getty Images)

PCB beefs up security measures after three more part of the bio-secure bubble tested positive for the virus on Tuesday

Earlier, the PCB media director had faced tough questions from reporters on allegations that the bio-secure bubble was breached

During matches, families of franchise owners used to sit on the benches, say sources

KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has put in place new coronavirus SOPs in place, a day after three more persons in the bio-secure bubble tested positive for coronavirus.

Sources told Geo News that the cricket board has banned franchise owners' dugout at the stadium.



During the matches, families of franchise owners used to sit at the dugout, confirmed sources.



Read more: PSL 2021: Islamabad United, Quetta Gladiators clash to go ahead as per schedule

The PCB has spoken to the hotel management and instructed it to ensure the new SOPs are implemented.

The cricket board has beefed up precautions a day after it confirmed that three more persons — two foreign cricketers and a member of the local support staff — tested positive for the virus.



"We conducted 244 PCR tests, in addition to the rapid tests conducted," Sami ul Hasan Burni, the PCB's Media Director, had said during a news conference on Tuesday. "Of the 244 tests, three have come back positive. Two foreign players and one support staff have tested positive," he added.

Burni had said that all three persons had been isolated from the rest, adding that they were being quarantined at a different floor on the hotel.



He said that all other people who are in the bio-secure bubble will be retested for the virus on Thursday. "At the moment, more than 300 people are in the bubble," he had said. "These include players, officials, support staff, franchise owners and security officials," he had said.

