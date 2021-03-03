PSL live cricket score, Match 14: Quetta Gladiators vs Multan Sultans

KARACHI: Quetta Gladiators will take on Multan Sultans in match number 14 of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 today at the city's National stadium.

Quetta, the champions of PSL's 2019 edition, are currently placed at the bottom of the points table and have yet to win a match — they were beaten in all four games they’ve played so far.

Multan are also struggling to find the form. They won just one game — against Lahore Qalandars — in the four matches they've played. They are also desperate to improve their position on the points table before the next leg.

The Gladiators have the upper hand as they have won three games against Sultans, while the Sultans have defeated them two times.

Squads:

Quetta Gladiators: Anwar Ali, Azam Khan, Ben Cutting, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Zahid Mahmood, Dale Steyn, Tom Banton, Usman Khan Shinwari, Cameron Delport, Qais Ahmad, Abdul Nasir, Saim Ayub, Arish Ali Khan, Usman Khan, Faf du Plessis

Multan Sultans: Shahid Afridi, Imran Tahir, James Vince, Khushdil Shah, Rilee Rossouw, Shan Masood, Sohail Tanvir, Usman Qadir, Chris Lynn, Sohail Khan, Mohammad Rizwan, Carlos Brathwaite, Sohaib Maqsood, Sohaib Ullah, Adam Lyth, Shahnawaz Dhani, Muhammad Umar, Imran Khan Sr

Note: Keep refreshing the page for timely updates.

The ball-by-ball updates of the match will be given below the line



