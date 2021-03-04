PSL 2021 schedule: Today's fixture, March 4

Thursday Mar 04, 2021
KARACHI: One match will be played in the Pakistan Super League today (Thursday) at the city's National Stadium.
Lahore Qalandars will take on Islamabad United at the NSK. The match will start at 7:00pm.
Pakistan's premier sports channel, Geo Super, will live stream the match on its website and mobile app.
Watch all “PSL” matches and “PSL live” stream on geo super
|Team
|mat
|Points
|Karachi Kings
|5
|6
|Peshawar Zalmi
|5
|6
|Islamabad United
|4
|6
|Lahore Qalandars
|4
|6
|Multan Sultans
|5
|2
|Quetta Gladiators
|5
|2