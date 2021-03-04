PSL 2021: Three more players test positive for coronavirus

Geo.tv

Feb 20

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 20

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Karachi Kings won by 7 wickets

Feb 21

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 21

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Lahore Qalandars won by 4 wkts

Feb 21

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 21

Multan Sultans Ms

Islamabad United won by 3 wickets

Feb 22

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 22

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Lahore Qalandars won by 9 wkts

Feb 23

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 23

Multan Sultans Ms

Peshawar Zalmi won by 6 wickets

Feb 24

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 24

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 5 wkts

Feb 26

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 26

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 7 wickets

Feb 26

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 26

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Peshawar Zalmi won by 3 wkts

Feb 27

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 27

Multan Sultans Ms

Karachi Kings won by 7 wkts

Feb 27

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 27

Islamabad United Iu

Peshawar Zalmi won by 6 wkts

Feb 28

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 28

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars won by 6 wickets

Mar 02

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 02

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Islamabad United won by 6 wickets

Mar 03

Karachi Kings Kk

Mar 03

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Karachi Kings won by 6 wickets

Mar 03

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Mar 03

Multan Sultans Ms

Quetta Gladiators won by 22 runs

Mar 04

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 04

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Mar 05

Karachi Kings Kk

Mar 05

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Mar 06

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 06

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Mar 06

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Mar 06

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Mar 07

Multan Sultans Ms

Mar 07

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Mar 07

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 07

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Mar 10

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Mar 10

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Mar 11

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 11

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Mar 12

Multan Sultans Ms

Mar 12

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Mar 12

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 12

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Mar 13

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Mar 13

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Mar 13

Multan Sultans Ms

Mar 13

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Mar 14

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Mar 14

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Mar 14

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 14

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Mar 15

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 15

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Mar 16

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 16

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Mar 18

TBC

Mar 18

TBC

notstarted

Mar 19

TBC

Mar 19

TBC

notstarted

Mar 20

TBC

Mar 20

TBC

notstarted

Mar 22

TBC

Mar 22

TBC

notstarted

Time Thursday Mar 04 2021
By
Web Desk

PSL 2021: Three more players test positive for coronavirus

By
Web Desk

Time Thursday Mar 04, 2021

  • PSL organising committee to hold virtual meeting today with team managements and owners.
  • Players will now be kept in isolation for 10 days.
  • PSL says three players were not part of teams that featured in Wednesday’s PSL double-header.

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Thursday that three more players playing of two different Pakistan Super League (PSL) teams have tested positive for the coronavirus.

“Pakistan Cricket Board has confirmed three more players from two different teams have tested positive for COVID-19 and they will now self-isolate for 10 days,” said the PSL in a statement.

The press release said that the three players were not part of the teams that featured in Wednesday’s PSL double-header.

Read more: PCB bans franchise owners' dugout, say sources

Considering that the players were not part of the four teams that played the two games on Wednesday, it is highly likely that the players were from the Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars squad.

However, the PCB has not clarified the matter.

The PSL said that the players were tested for the coronavirus in the afternoon after they had shown symptoms.

The statement added that the league’s organising committee will hold a virtual meeting on the new cases with the team owners and management today and an update will be provided after the meeting.

'300 people in the bio-secure bubble'

On Tuesday, the PSL's clash between Islamabad United and the Quetta Gladiators went ahead as per schedule after a player tested positive for the virus.

"We conducted 244 PCR tests, in addition to the rapid tests conducted," he said. "Of the 244 tests, three have come back positive. Two foreign players and one support staff have tested positive," PCB's Media Director Sami Burni had said after the players' report returned positive.

Burni said that all three players had been isolated from the rest, adding that they were being quarantined on a different floor on the hotel.

Read more: Mohammad Hafeez urges spectators to ensure coronavirus SOPs

The PCB media director shared that Fawad Ahmed, who tested positive for the virus a day earlier, will undergo "a repeat test" today

He said that all other people who are in the bio-secure bubble will be retested for the virus on Thursday.

"At the moment, more than 300 people are in the bubble," he said. "These include players, officials, support staff, franchise owners and security officials," he added, disclosing that rapid tests of the broadcast crew and the staff of the National Stadium had been conducted.

The PCB media director was speaking a day after Islamabad United player Fawad Ahmed tested positive for the coronavirus. 

Read more: PSL 2021 to now be held with 50% attendees after NCOC's nod

In a statement, the PCB had clarified that the coronavirus test results of players from both squads had come back negative.

"This is being done to ensure players from both sides get time to prepare for the game," it had said.

Watch all “PSL” matches and “PSL live” stream on geo super

Advertisement

More From PSL

View All news

PointS Table

Team mat Points
Karachi Kings Karachi Kings 5 6
Peshawar Zalmi Peshawar Zalmi 5 6
Islamabad United Islamabad United 4 6
Lahore Qalandars Lahore Qalandars 4 6
Multan Sultans Multan Sultans 5 2
Quetta Gladiators Quetta Gladiators 5 2

@geonews_sport

@thePSLt20